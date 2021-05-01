49ers 2021 undrafted free agent tracker

The 49ers’ 2021 NFL draft is finished. They selected eight players, but that doesn’t spell the end of this year’s rookie class.

With some needs still to be addressed, this year’s undrafted free agent class could be key to the quality of the club’s roster. Given their success with UDFAs in the John Lynch-Kyle Shanahan era, it’s worth keeping a close eye on which names they bring in after the draft.

Follow along here for updates on their reported UDFA signings:

LB Justin Hilliard, Ohio State

Justin Hilliard heading to San Francisco on undrafted contract https://t.co/N6FX2fTMfs — Lettermen Row (@LettermenRow) May 1, 2021

TE Josh Pederson, Louisiana-Monroe