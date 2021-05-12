49ers 2021 schedule released

The 49ers’ 2021 schedule is officially out.

The club will play five prime time games beginning in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers at home. Their first division game will come in Week 4 against the Seattle Seahawks at home.

They’ll get a couple of their longer road trips out of the way early with back-to-back games in Detroit and Philadelphia to open the year. They’ll likely stay in Youngstown, Ohio between those two contests to avoid a pair of long cross-country trips.

Here’s the full schedule, prime time games are in bold:

Week 1: at DETROIT LIONS

Week 2: at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Week 3: vs. GREEN BAY PACKERS

Week 4: vs. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Week 5: at ARIZONA CARDINALS

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: vs. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Week 8: at CHICAGO BEARS

Week 9: vs. ARIZONA CARDINALS

Week 10: vs. LOS ANGELES RAMS

Week 11: at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Week 12: vs. MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Week 13: at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Week 14: at CINCINNATI BENGALS

Week 15: vs. ATLANTA FALCONS

Week 16: vs. TENNESSEE TITANS

Week 17: vs. HOUSTON TEXANS

Week 18: at LOS ANGELES RAMS