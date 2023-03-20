49ers 2021 postseason hero signing with Raiders

The hero of the 49ers’ 2021 divisional playoff win vs. Green Bay won’t be in red and gold next season. Defensive end Jordan Willis, who blocked the punt that led to San Francisco’s only touchdown in their 10-7 win over the Packers, will be signing with the Raiders according to ESPN’s Field Yates. Willis and Las Vegas agreed on a one-year contract per the Athletic’s Matt Barrows.

San Francisco traded for Willis during the 2020 season. He posted 2.5 sacks during that campaign, and then followed that up with a career-high 3.0 sacks in 2021. He capped the 2021 season with a key move that led to a Jimmie Ward field goal block against the Packers, and then later blocked a punt that Talanoa Hufanga picked up and returned for a touchdown.

Willis spent last season with the 49ers where he played in nine games because of a knee injury. He did have a pair of sacks and three tackles for loss.

In his career Willis has two starts in 69 games. He’s credited with 92 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 23 QB hits and 10.5 sacks.

