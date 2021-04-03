49ers' 2021 offseason scorecard with signings, departures, draft picks

49ers' offseason scorecard: Signings, departures, draft picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Here's a look at all of the 49ers happenings this offseason with the NFL Draft (April 29-May 1) approaching:

Salary cap space: $19,570,415(Figure updated as official signings and contracts are reported to the league: 80 players under contract; only top 51 count.)Source: Overthecap.com, updated Saturday, April 3

VETERAN ADDITIONS-- C Alex Mack (UFA; Atlanta Falcons): Three years/$14.85 million, $5.6 million guaranteed

-- DE Samson Ebukam (UFA; Los Angeles Rams): Two years/$12 million, $5 million guaranteed

-- DT Zach Kerr (UFA; Carolina Panthers): One year/$1.2125 million, $250,000 guaranteed

-- S Tavon Wilson (UFA; Indianapolis Colts): One year/$1.125 million, non-guaranteed

-- WR Trent Sherfield (not tendered; Arizona Cardinals): One year/$920,000, $200,000 guaranteed

-- WR Mohamed Sanu (UFA; Detroit Lions): One year/$1.075 million, $25,000 guaranteed

RE-SIGNED/EXTENSIONS-- LT Trent Williams: Six years/$138.06 million, $40.1 million guaranteed

-- FB Kyle Juszczyk: Five years/$27 million, $9.6 million guaranteed

-- CB Jason Verrett: One year/$5.5 million, $4.5 million guaranteed

-- CB Emmanuel Moseley: Two years/$9.384 million, $4.384 million guaranteed

-- S Jaquiski Tartt: One year/$1.127 million, $987,500 guaranteed

-- CB K’Waun Williams: One year/$2.377 million, $1.257 million guaranteed

-- DT D.J. Jones: One year/$3.5 million, $3.25 million guaranteed

-- RB Jeff Wilson Jr.: One year/$2.025 million, all guaranteed

-- TE Ross Dwelley: One year/$1.6 million, $1.4 million guaranteed

-- S Marcell Harris: One year/$1.25 million, $350,000 guaranteed

-- LS Taybor Pepper: Two years/$2.08 million, $300,000 guaranteed

-- CB Dontae Johnson: One year/$1.075 million, non-guaranteed

-- QB Josh Johnson: One year/$1.075 million, non-guaranteed

-- DE Jordan Willis: One year/$990,000, non-guaranteed

-- QB Josh Rosen: One year/$850,000, non-guaranteed

-- OL Daniel Brunskill: One year/$850,000, non-guaranteed

-- WR River Cracraft: One year/$850,000, non-guaranteed

-- CB Ken Webster: One year/$850,000, non-guaranteed

-- S Kai Nacua: One year/$850,000, non-guaranteed

-- RB Austin Walter: One year/$780,000, non-guaranteed

-- S Jared Mayden: One year/$660,000, non-guaranteed

SUBTRACTIONS-- DE Kerry Hyder Jr. (UFA; Seattle Seahawks): Three years/$16.5 million

-- WR Kendrick Bourne (UFA; New England Patriots): Three years/$15 million, $5.25 guaranteed

-- CB Ahkello Witherspoon (UFA; Seahawks): One year/$4 million, fully guaranteed

-- DL Solomon Thomas (UFA; Raiders): One year/$3.25 million, $2.74 million guaranteed

-- RB Tevin Coleman (UFA; New York Jets): One year/$1.1 million, $400,000 guaranteed

-- QB C.J. Beathard (UFA; Jacksonville Jaguars): Two years/$5 million, $2.75 million guaranteed

UNSIGNED FREE AGENTSUnrestricted

CB Richard Sherman

TE Jordan Reed

WR Trent Taylor

DE Dion Jordan

DE Ziggy Ansah

LB Joe Walker

C Ben Garland

OL Tom Compton

CB Jamar Taylor

C Hroniss Grasu

C Tony Bergstrom

Released/not tendered

QB Nick Mullens

DL Ronald Blair

LB Mark Nzeocha

RB Jerick McKinnon

2021 DRAFT PICKS

1. First round via Miami Dolphins (No. 3)

2. Second round (No. 43)

3. Third round-comp (No. 102)

4. Fourth round (No. 117)

5. Fifth round (No. 155)

6. Fifth round via New Orleans (No. 172)

7. Fifth round-comp (No. 180)

8. Sixth round (No. 194)

9. Seventh round via Jets (No. 230)

-3rd-round comp picks 2021-23 for losing coach Robert Saleh & executive Martin Mayhew;

-Traded No. 12, plus first-round picks in 2022 and ’23, and third-round compensatory pick in 2022 with Miami to move up to No. 3;

-Traded 3rd-round pick to Washington for Trent Williams;

-5th-round comp for Emmanuel Sanders;

-5th-round pick from New Orleans for LB Kwon Alexander;

-Acquired DE Jordan Willis + 7th-round pick from Jets for 6th-round pick in 2022.

-7th-round pick goes to Philadelphia Eagles after Marquise Goodwin trade of 2020 was voided.

