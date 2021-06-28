49ers 2021 offseason roster by offensive position unit

All eyes will be on the 49ers’ offense this year after the acquisition of Trey Lance with the No. 3. overall pick and a couple key additions along the offensive line.

While head coach Kyle Shanahan is responsible for the entire team, offense is his calling card and will be the focal point of any judgement levied against him and his coaching tenure. That’s especially true now that the team has invested three first-round picks in a quarterback of his choosing.

Here’s what the offensive roster looks like for Shanahan and the 49ers heading into training camp:

Quarterback

Jimmy Garoppolo Trey Lance (Unsigned) Josh Rosen Nate Sudfeld

Running back

Raheem Mostert Trey Sermon (Unsigned) Wayne Gallman II Elijah Mitchell Jeff Wilson Jr. (Injured, knee)

Fullback

Kyle Juszczyk Josh Hokit

Offensive tackle

Trent Williams Mike McGlinchey Shon Coleman Justin Skule (Injured Reserve, knee)

Center

Alex Mack

Offensive line

Aaron Banks Laken Tomlinson Daniel Brunskill Colton McKivitz Jaylon Moore Tom Compton Jake Brendel Senio Kelemete Corbin Kaufusi Isaiah Williams Dakoda Shepley Alfredo Gutierrez (International pathway, ineligible for active roster)

Tight end

George Kittle Ross Dwelley Charlie Woerner MyCole Pruitt Josh Pederson (Undrafted)

Wide receiver

Brandon Aiyuk Deebo Samuel Jalen Hurd Richie James Travis Benjamin Mohamed Sanu Jauan Jennings Austin Watkins Jr. (Undrafted) Trent Sherfield River Cracraft Bennie Fowler Andy Jones Kevin White

Specialists

LS Taybor Pepper P Mitch Wishnowsky K Robbie Gould

