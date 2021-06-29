49ers 2021 offseason roster by defensive position unit

With eyes on the 49ers’ quarterback situation and its impact on their offense, the fact remains any return to prominence will need to feature another strong year from their defensive unit.

Injuries plagued San Francisco last year with Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas both tearing their ACLs in Week 2, and then the secondary dealing with a number of injury issues throughout the campaign.

Now the 49ers are aiming to get back on track with a slew of the same players who helped get them to the Super Bowl in 2019.

Here’s what their defense looks like going into an offseason where defensive position battles and improving their depth will be paramount to their success:

Defensive line

Nick Bosa Arik Armstead Javon Kinlaw Dee Ford Samson Ebukam DJ Jones Kevin Givens Zach Kerr Kentavius Street Jordan Willis (Suspended) Maurice Hurst Arden Key Alex Barrett Darrion Daniels Daeshon Hall

Linebacker

Fred Warner Dre Greenlaw Azeez Al-Shaair Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles James Burgess Jr. Nathan Gerry Jonas Griffith Justin Hilliard (Undrafted) Elijah Sullivan (Undrafted)

Cornerback

Jason Verrett Emmanuel Moseley K'Waun Williams Deommodore Lenoir Ambry Thomas (Unsigned) Ken Webster Tim Harris Jr. Dontae Johnson Mark Fields II

Safety

Jimmie Ward Jaquiski Tartt Marcell Harris Tony Jefferson Tavon Wilson Talanoa Hufanga Jared Mayden Tarvarius Moore (Injured, Achilles)

