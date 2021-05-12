49ers 2021 NFL schedule release: Tracking game leaks, rumors

Tracking 49ers' schedule release rumors, game leaks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' Revenge Tour 2.0 starts now. After an injury-ravaged 2020 season, the 49ers are back and ready to make some noise in the NFC West.

We already which opponents the 49ers will play in their first 17-game season this year. On Wednesday, the NFL will release game schedules for all 32 teams.

Here's how the 49ers' schedule looks before Wednesday's official release.

Week 1

The 49ers will play the Lions in Detroit to open the regular season, the league confirmed Wednesday morning. That's good news, too. The last two times the 49ers began the season in Detroit they went on to win the Super Bowl.

Week 2

Following a trip to Detroit, the 49ers will face the Eagles in Philadelphia, according to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The #49ers open with back-to-back road games: Week 1-at #Lions; Week 2-at the #Eagles



The would seem to set up another of those weeklong stays in the Eastern time zone for the 49ers before coming back for their regular-season opener. https://t.co/0rKzUKH52n — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) May 12, 2021

Week 3

The Athletic's David Lombardi reported the 49ers' home opener will be the third week of the season against the Green Bay Packers. Will Aaron Rodgers be playing in front of his hometown or will this be the first time the 49ers see Jordan Love?

Per sources, 49ers home opener (and return of fans to Levi’s Stadium?): Week 3, Sept. 26 vs. Green Bay — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) May 12, 2021

