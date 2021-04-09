49ers' 2021 NFL Draft hats revealed as QB decision approaches

Get your first look at 49ers' odd 2021 NFL Draft hat originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

A spring tradition unlike any other arrived Friday, and no, I'm not talking about the 85th playing of The Masters.

On Friday, the NFL released images for the 2021 NFL Draft hats, and, as per usual, they weren't great.

Here's a look at the cap Mac Jones, Justin Fields, Trey Lance or Zach Wilson (unlikely) will be rocking when they hear their name called at No. 3 overall.

The official 2021 NFL Draft hat of the #49ers. pic.twitter.com/CaYCqG6c8T — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) April 9, 2021

Here's what a few of the others look like.

Just another year of weak NFL Draft hats. Don’t get me wrong, of late, it’s improvement by 21’. BUT that’s not saying much. pic.twitter.com/SG5MOm4kYm — Wesley Paul (@TheOriginalWes) April 9, 2021

Admittedly, the belt-buckle style logo with the mesh back is a curious decision, but the NFL had to keep its streak going of churning out monstrosities that no one would want to buy or wear. So, on that front, well done.

As for the 49ers, the Mac Jones-to-San Francisco smoke has gotten thicker and thicker ever since Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch elected to pull the trigger on the blockbuster trade to move up to No. 3.

However, Shanahan and Lynch are expected to be in attendance at Justin Fields' second pro day throwing session on April 14. Fields put on a show at his first pro day while Shanahan and Lynch were down in Alabama to watch Jones throw.

There has been talk of North Dakota State's Trey Lance having another pro day so the 49ers can get a look at him, but nothing is concrete as of this moment.

One thing is clear: Whoever dons the trucker hat above will hold the 49ers' future, and Lynch and Shanahan's fate as leaders of the organization in their hands.

