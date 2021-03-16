49ers 2021 free agency tracker: Who’s in, who’s out?

The NFL’s legal negotiating window for free agents opened Monday, and the 49ers were busy out of the gate.

While they don’t have a ton of cap space to work with and a couple of high priorities among their own free agents, they still managed to fit in a number of moves early that’ll help their roster in 2021.

Here’s an updated list of the 49ers free agent additions and re-signings, and which players won’t be returning to the team:

In: CB Emmanuel Moseley

The 49ers on Monday announced Moseley's two-year deal that kept him from hitting restricted free agency. The former undrafted rookie will get $9.384 million with $4.384 million guaranteed according to Over the Cap.

In: FB Kyle Juszczyk

Juszczyk agreed to a five-year, $27 million deal to stay in San Francisco a day before the legal negotiating window opened.

In: CB Jason Verrett

Verrett turned down a multi-year deal with another club according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. Instead he'll return to the 49ers on a one-year contract worth up to $6.5 million.

In: DE Samson Ebukam

There wasn't a lot of buzz around Ebukam in a deep EDGE group, but the 49ers weren't in a financial spot to spend top dollar at that position. Ebukam will come to San Francisco on a two-year deal worth up to $13.5 million.

Out: WR Kendrick Bourne

It was unclear whether the 49ers were going to push hard to retain their former undrafted rookie, but the Patriots made a three-year, $22.5 million offer that San Francisco surely wasn't going to be able to touch. Bourne will now head east as part of a monster free agent haul for New England.

