49ers 2021 90-man roster preview: Defensive tackle

While the attention was rightfully on Trey Lance and big-name free agents signings this offseason, the 49ers made a number of under-the-radar moves to bolster the depth on the interior of their defensive front. The result is a group of players that could help San Francisco put together a deep defensive line like the one they had in 2019.

There’s not a player on DeForest Buckner’s level in this group, but there’s a chance the depth from top to bottom is deeper this year.

That’ll be a position to watch in training camp with more NFL-caliber players than roster spots. Here’s what the 49ers are working with going into training camp:

Javon Kinlaw

Year 2 is a big one for Kinlaw, who flashed big-time ability during his rookie campaign. His first year didn't bear a ton of fruit statistically with just 1.5 sacks, three tackles for loss and four quarterback hits in 14 games. However, the size, strength and athleticism that made him a top 15 pick were all on display throughout the season. He should become a force on the inside if he harnesses that skill set and gets more comfortable in the NFL. The 49ers' defensive ceiling relies heavily on a big leap from Kinlaw.

DJ Jones

Jones re-signed on a one-year deal and should hold onto the starting nose tackle job. He's a good run stopper, but he's developed nicely as a pass rusher as well. He posted 2.0 sacks in 2019 and 3.0 last year. With added help on the defensive front he could see another uptick in pass rush productivity this season. Jones could be a key member of the 49ers' defensive line if he can produce a 5.0 or 6.0-sack season.

Zach Kerr

There's nothing spectacular about Kerr's numbers through his first seven years, but he's been a reliable rotation player during his stops in Indianapolis, Denver, Arizona and Carolina. Kerr doesn't have a roster spot locked up just yet, but he figures to be a regular in the interior DL rotation the same way he has at every other place he's played. A solid camp should be enough to earn him a job.

Kevin Givens

Givens made waves as undrafted rookie in 2019 when he put together a strong camp and preseason. It translated to just one game played that year, but he saw that number jump to 13 a season ago with a start mixed in. The result was 1.0 sack and five tackles for loss while playing well against the run. He's not guaranteed a roster spot, but his early career trajectory says he's due to make the club and take on a bigger role in 2021.

Maurice Hurst

Hurst is one of the most interesting players on the 49ers' roster. The Michigan alum figured to be a first-round pick before a medical issue dropped his draft stock. He wound up going in the fifth round to the Raiders. The 26-year-old played in 40 games across his three seasons in silver and black, and in those contests racked up 8.0 sacks and eight tackles for loss before he was unexpectedly released this offseason. Now he'll have a chance to make the 49ers' final roster and contribute on a good defensive line.

Kentavius Street

Street may be the odd man out after landing with the 49ers in 2018 as a fourth-round pick. A knee injury sidelined him for his entire rookie year, and then limited him to just three games in 2019. Last year he played in 15 games, but he was unproductive with just 11 tackles and one tackle for loss while playing in 37 percent of the defensive snaps. There's a logjam for roster spots, and Street will need to flash some versatility on the inside and on the edge while putting together a big training camp if he wants to make the club.

Darrion Daniels

Daniels joined the 49ers last year as an undrafted free agent. He originally landed on the practice squad, but injuries pushed him onto the active roster for four games. Chances are he's destined for the practice squad again to start this season.

