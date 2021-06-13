49ers 2021 90-man roster preview: Tight ends

The 49ers’ ongoing search for an additional pass-catching tight end continued unsuccessfully into this offseason.

While George Kittle remains one of the NFL’s best players at the position, the rest of the 49ers’ depth chart remains largely the same and lacks another legitimate receiving threat alongside Kittle. Veteran Jordan Reed filled that role when he was healthy last season, but he retired and left a vacancy on the roster that San Francisco didn’t prioritize filling.

Here’s a look at the tight end depth chart going into camp after a pair of offseason additions:

George Kittle

Kittle's health is the only question about him as a player. His ability to dominate as a run blocker and as a receiver makes him a key cog in an offense that thrives on deception. Expect Kittle to be among the most productive TEs in the league again this year while maintaining a prominent role in the run game.

Ross Dwelley

Dwelley's carved out a nice role as a blocking tight end who can line up in a number of different spots. He's had his moments as a receiver, but he only has 350 yards and three touchdowns on 36 receptions. He could see an expanded role in the passing game, but his primary value will come as a blocker.

Charlie Woerner

The 49ers scooped Woerner in the sixth round of the 2020 draft after his

MyCole Pruitt

Josh Pederson

