49ers 2021 90-man roster preview: Tight ends

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kyle Madson
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The 49ers’ ongoing search for an additional pass-catching tight end continued unsuccessfully into this offseason.

While George Kittle remains one of the NFL’s best players at the position, the rest of the 49ers’ depth chart remains largely the same and lacks another legitimate receiving threat alongside Kittle. Veteran Jordan Reed filled that role when he was healthy last season, but he retired and left a vacancy on the roster that San Francisco didn’t prioritize filling.

Here’s a look at the tight end depth chart going into camp after a pair of offseason additions:

George Kittle

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Kittle's health is the only question about him as a player. His ability to dominate as a run blocker and as a receiver makes him a key cog in an offense that thrives on deception. Expect Kittle to be among the most productive TEs in the league again this year while maintaining a prominent role in the run game.

Ross Dwelley

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Dwelley's carved out a nice role as a blocking tight end who can line up in a number of different spots. He's had his moments as a receiver, but he only has 350 yards and three touchdowns on 36 receptions. He could see an expanded role in the passing game, but his primary value will come as a blocker.

Charlie Woerner

(AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

The 49ers scooped Woerner in the sixth round of the 2020 draft after his

MyCole Pruitt

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Pederson

Nicolas Galindo/The News-Star

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • AG Garland vows to vigorously defend voting rights

    “There are many things that are open to debate in America but the right of all eligible citizens to vote is not one of them." U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday vowed to vigorously defend voting rights in America, during a time when Republican legislatures are imposing election laws that Democrats say will make it harder for citizens to vote. His speech at the Justice Department comes as supporters of former President Donald Trump continue to tout baseless claims that the 2020 election was rigged as justification for these new laws. Garland said the Justice Department will prosecute threats against election officials, double the number of prosecutors devoted to voting rights and closely examine how states conduct their elections. “We are scrutinizing new laws that seek to curb voter access and where we see violations, we will not hesitate to act. We are also scrutinizing current laws and practices in order to determine whether they discriminate against Black voters and other voters of color." Garland's announcement marks a sharp shift in policy for the Justice Department, which under Trump dropped several ambitious voting-rights lawsuits and brought only one case under the Voting Rights Act of 1965, a landmark civil rights law. That law required states with a history of discrimination to get permission from the Justice Department before changing the way they ran elections, until the Supreme Court struck down that provision in 2013. That led to a surge of changes in southern, Republican-led states that voting rights advocates say have disproportionately affected Black and Hispanic voters.

  • Jimmy Garoppolo remains 49ers' QB starter, but Trey Lance has shot

    Kyle Shanahan remains firmly confident in Jimmy G, but didn't rule out Trey Lance being ready to compete for the QB1 job sometime this season.

  • Packers shareholders will have annual meeting on July 26

    For most teams with a high-profile boycott, the next relevant development after the player skips mandatory minicamp becomes training camp. For the Packers, there’s another significant date on the calendar before the players report. On July 26 at 11:00 a.m. CT, the Green Bay Packers shareholders will meet at Lambeau Field. The status of quarterback [more]

  • 49ers waive Justin Skule after signing Senio Kelemete

    Offensive lineman Justin Skule suffered a season-ending injury in practice this week and the 49ers moved him off of the active roster on Friday. Skule was waived with an injury designation by the 49ers. The team also officially announced the signing of veteran offensive lineman Senio Kelemete. He will revert to injured reserve if he [more]

  • 49ers sign veteran Senio Kelemete for offensive line depth

    After Justin Skule was lost for the season earlier this week, the 49ers appear to have found someone to add depth to the offensive line.

  • Jazz again rule out Mike Conley for Game 3 against Clippers

    Conley's hamstring strain is still preventing him from playing in the Western Conference semifinals.

  • What happened to ‘The Barbecue Man’? Ten years later, the mystery of this case endures.

    “How many of us will die before we find out what happened to Daniel? Will we all leave this earth not knowing?”

  • Tevin Coleman says he still has plenty left in the tank after recovery from injuries

    New York Jets Tevin Coleman says he’s finally healthy after multiple injuries slowed him last season in San Francisco and believes he still has a lot to offer in his move to the Jets. “Oh, yeah, I feel like I’ve got a lot left — a lot left in my tank,” Coleman said, via Dennis [more]

  • Mike Tauchman makes incredible catch to rob Juan Soto of homer

    Two weeks after robbing Albert Pujols of a homer, Mike Tauchman did it again, this time to Juan Soto.

  • Move Over, AMC: Here's a Short Squeeze Candidate With as Much Cash and a Brighter Future

    A lot has been made of the recent trend of groups of retail investors acting in concert to drive the shares of near-defunct businesses higher. Unlike the leaders of some other companies in that position, the management team at AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) took advantage of its recent share price surge by selling shares to raise cash -- nearly $600 million worth in June.

  • Chargers claim pair of players in best draft slots since 2006

    The Los Angeles Chargers landed two of the best secondary defenders in the first-round, dating back to 2006.

  • The chemistry between Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle is alive and well

    Former college teammates at Alabama, Jaylen Waddle and Tua Tagovailoa, are still in sync as they participate in offseason training.

  • Projecting the Chargers’ running back depth chart in 2021

    There's Austin Ekeler. Then who?

  • Christian Eriksen collapse: Simon Kjaer and his team-mates’ protective shield was team spirit at its most stirring

    Of all the images from a chilling night in Copenhagen, perhaps the most abiding was the extraordinary nimbleness of the medical response that saved Christian Eriksen’s life. From the intervention of his Danish team-mate Simon Kjaer, making sure that he was in the recovery position and that he did not swallow his tongue while unconscious, to the pitchside paramedics who helped usher him from Parken Stadium to Rigshospitalet within minutes, the reaction was an object lesson in how to mobilise when

  • Raheem Mostert's adorable young son wears Jimmy Garoppolo t-shirt

    This is the cutest thing you will see today.

  • Former Jets RB Le'Veon Bell says he'd rather retire than play for Andy Reid again

    Le'Veon Bell signed with the Kansas City Chiefs after his stint with the Jets, but things didn't go as planned and now Bell is voicing his opinion on Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

  • Report: Warriors’ Nico Mannion to compete for Team Italy in Olympic qualifying tournament

    Golden State Warriors guard Nico Mannion will reportedly compete for Team Italy in their qualifying run to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

  • “In the Heights” Is a Blueprint for Saving the Musical. Will Anyone Take Heed?

    The new film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s breakout stage hit In the Heights could be broadly described as having a refreshing effect, and on multiple fronts. In the most immediate sense, it’s full of attempts to allay the exhaustion of the heatwave that sets the scene: AC units buzz in the background of the audio […] The post “In the Heights” Is a Blueprint for Saving the Musical. Will Anyone Take Heed? appeared first on InsideHook.

  • Five free agents the Falcons could target with newfound cap space

    Thanks to the Julio Jones trade, the Falcons were able to create more than $14 million in cap space.

  • S.Africa to analyse J&J vaccines made at U.S. plant halted over error

    South African health inspectors will carry out further checks on a batch of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines following a contamination error earlier this year at the U.S. plant where the doses were produced, the health ministry said. "There is now a real possibility that they may not be, however this is for the regulator to rule on," a ministry statement said. The ministry said 300,000 J&J doses had been cleared for export to South Africa and that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved an extension of the expiry date, saying the vaccine can be stored at 2-8 degrees Celsius for 4.5 months instead of three.