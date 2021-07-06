49ers 2021 90-man roster preview: Offensive line

The 49ers offensive line has been at least a small issue for the club throughout Kyle Shanahan’s tenure as head coach. This offseason saw a number of moves to try and improve that nagging flaw.

San Francisco added a new starter and center with Alex Mack and a potential new starter at right guard. Their depth could see a significant improvement as well and the battle for roster spots on the offensive front could be among the most intense in training camp.

Here’s a look at the 16 offensive linemen they’ll carry into camp:

LT Trent Williams

The 49ers added Williams in a trade with Washington during last year's draft. A couple hiccups early didn't outweigh his stellar play throughout the season. He remains one of the NFL's top left tackles, and he'll continue to be a key cog in the 49ers' offense because of his ability to impact games as a run blocker and in pass protection.

LG Laken Tomlinson

Tomlinson has been a steady force for the 49ers on the interior since they acquired him in a trade with the Lions in 2017. The former first-round pick has only missed one game in four years with San Francisco. That streak figures to continue with him slotting in as the starting left guard this season. He's set to hit free agency next year and re-signing him should be a priority for the 49ers.

C Alex Mack

The 49ers added Mack on a three-year deal worth $14.85 million. At Age 35 his best football may be behind him, but his two years in Kyle Shanahan's offense and his good track record of health make him a valuable asset to an interior offensive front that's struggled to find consistency in the middle. Having high-quality center play will be a noticeable help for San Francisco's offense.

RG Aaron Banks

Right guard is the only spot with a question mark above it on the 49ers' depth chart. Banks was a second-round pick who figures to be in line for the starting job. He's a mammoth 6-5, 325 pounds and uses his size effectively as a pass blocker. The biggest question is whether he can make the blocks necessary to fit with Shanahan's scheme, but if he answers them, he should shore up a position the 49ers haven't been able to nail down since Shanahan arrived.

RT Mike McGlinchey

McGlinchey had some struggles in pass protection last year that brought some public scrutiny from the fan base. The 2018 first-round pick is still an excellent run blocker, but he'll need to be better more consistently in the passing game. The 49ers still believe in him as evidence by the exercising of his fifth-year option that'll kick in in 2022. To earn a long-term deal though he'll need to have a bounce-back year in 2021.

OL Daniel Brunskill

Brunskill will be Banks' biggest challenge for the starting right guard spot. The former college tight end moved to guard in 2019 after spending some time at tackle to begin his professional career. His issues last season came when he moved to center, but he was good as a guard. The 49ers will have much better depth at right guard if Brunskill winds up in the backup roll.

OL Colton McKivitz

The 2020 fifth-round pick didn't do a ton as a rookie. He moved to right guard after playing tackle in college at West Virginia and appeared in nine games on offense with three starts. McKivitz will be in the mix for the starting right guard job, although his chances of earning that spot are slim. His versatility will help him in his quest for a roster spot even if he is the second interior OL reserve.

OT Shon Coleman

Coleman is an intriguing player because he was in line for the swing tackle job before an ankle injury in the preseason opener knocked him out for the season. He then opted out of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He's the lone true tackle on the roster with all the others bringing versatility to kick inside. Coleman will be in the mix for the swing tackle job, but he'll need an excellent camp to stand out among a more versatile group of players vying for that role.

OL Jaylon Moore

The 49ers selected Moore with one of their three third-round picks in the 2021 draft. He starred as a left tackle at Western Michigan where his 6-4, 311 pound frame was enough to hold up at that position. His size will likely limit him to inside work in the NFL. He's another name to watch in the battle for the RG job. It'll also be interesting to see if the 49ers do work him in at all at tackle given his 37 games of experience there at the collegiate level.

OL Senio Kelemete

The 49ers inked Kelemete to a one-year deal once Justin Skule went down with a torn ACL. Kelemete has started 42 games at tackle and guard across eight NFL seasons. He'd be limited to a reserve role should he land a roster spot, but he could conceivably compete at multiple positions.

OL Tom Compton

Compton played in seven games with three starts for the 49ers last season and wasn't particularly strong in his showings. San Francisco re-signed him on a one-year deal though. He'll need to play well to even contend for a roster spot in camp after multiple additions inside this offseason.

OL Jake Brendel

Brendel signed with the 49ers last offseason after spending time with the Broncos, Cowboys, Dolphins and Ravens to begin his career. He opted out of the 2020 campaign and didn't get a chance to contend for a job with his new club. The college center is one of the only true centers on the roster which may help him in his quest for a roster spot. Versatility to play elsewhere along the interior will be key for him.

OL Isaiah Williams

The 49ers added Williams late last season when injuries rippled through their offensive line. He spent most of his time on the team's practice squad, but made it to the active roster in Weeks 15 and 17. His familiarity with San Francisco should help him contend for a spot on the roster, but it'll be a steep climb for the five-year veteran who's been with 10 teams, including an Alliance of American Football squad and an XFL club. He's yet to make his NFL regular season debut.

OL Dakoda Shepley

Shepley was a mainstay on the 49ers' practice squad last year. The Jets added him as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He spent the 2019 season in the Canadian Football League, and signed with San Francisco last offseason. He made it to the active roster for a couple games, but didn't see any game action. He might be able to slide over to center which would help his cause in aiming for a roster spot.

OL Corbin Kaufusi

Kaufusi is a fascinating player because he's listed at 6-9, 275 pounds. He played his college football at BYU where he was also a member of the basketball team. The Saints and Jets both had him on their practice squads since he came into the league in 2019, but he hasn't made his way to an active roster yet. He's a candidate for the practice squad if he has a good camp.

OL Alfred Gutierrez

Gutierrez is the 91st player on the 49ers' roster and landed there as part of the NFL International Pathway program. He'll reside on the practice squad this offseason and isn't allowed to make the active roster in 2021, which is why he doesn't count toward their 90-player offseason roster limit.

