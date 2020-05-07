49ers 2020 schedule: Tracking leaks, rumors ahead of announcement

With the sports calendar frozen due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the NFL schedule release, which is set for Thursday night, is taking up all the oxygen.

There's no doubt that once the full schedule is unveiled, media and fans alike will have weeks worth of content dissecting each matchup. What else is there to do?

The 49ers will come into the season with revenge on their minds after the devastating loss they suffered in Super Bowl LIV to the Kansas City Chiefs.

We already know the 49ers' opponents, and there have been rumors of what the schedule order could look like.

Aside from the NFC West games, the 49ers will have cross-divisional games against the AFC East and NFC East as well as games against the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers.

Follow along below for all the schedule rumors and news ahead of the official announcement.

May 7 at 9:28 a.m.: Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.football is reporting the 49ers will face the Saints in Week 10.

May 6 at 12:06 p.m.: John Clayton reports the first four games of the NFL season will feature AFC vs. NFC meaning the 49ers would open against the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills in some order.

Then Clayton reports teams will go into their non-common games, which for the 49ers would be at the Saints and at home against the Packers. Clayton then reports there will be a round of division play, followed by the inter-conference cross over (NFC East) and then the second round of division play to finish out the season.

Meaning the 49ers' road to Super Bowl redemption could look something like this:

Weeks 1-4: Dolphins, Bills, at Patriots, at Jets

Weeks 5-6: Packers, at Saints

Weeks 7-9: NFC West opponents

Weeks 10-13: Eagles, Washington, at Cowboys, at Giants

Weeks 14-16: NFC West opponents









