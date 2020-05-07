49ers 2020 schedule: Predictions for each game from Weeks 1 to 17

The 49ers' road to Super Bowl LV now is set.

For months, we've known which teams the 49ers would play during the 2020 season, and now we know the order in which they will face them.

The 49ers are set to play their cross-conference match against the AFC East, although Tom Brady no longer resides there. They'll also trade blows with the NFC East, host the Green Bay Packers and make another visit to New Orleans to battle the Saints.

All that on top of six games against an NFC West that still has Russell Wilson in it, along with the much-improved Arizona Cardinals.

With the schedule set, it's time to play everyone's favorite win-loss game and determine how the 49ers season will play out months in advance.

