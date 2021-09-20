49ers' 2-0 start to 2021 season bodes well for playoff appearance

Taylor Wirth
·1 min read
49ers' 2-0 start bodes well for 2021 postseason chances originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers are perfect to begin the 2021 NFL season. 

Beating both the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles in Weeks 1 and 2, respectively, San Francisco remains unbeaten through two games. 

Historically, that is a good sign for the 49ers. 

Since 1990, teams that begin the season 2-0 make the playoffs 62.7 percent of the time, per a CBS broadcast of the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon. 

Teams with a 1-1 record make the playoffs just 41.6 percent of the time, while teams that begin the season 0-2 make the playoffs only 11.6 percent of the time. 

The 49ers, who missed the playoffs in 2020 after a disappointing, injury-riddled season, will look to ride their hot start to a playoff appearance in 2021. 

RELATED: Grades for 49ers' offense, defense in Week 2 win vs. Eagles

It was important for the 49ers to begin the season 2-0 due to very tough matchups against the Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals in the next three games.

Coach Kyle Shanahan's crew is one of seven 2-0 teams thus far, and it bodes well for their postseason aspirations. 

