49ers 1st practice report of playoffs: Only 3 players out with injuries

The 49ers on Tuesday returned to action to begin their on-field preparations for the postseason. They took part in a couple practices during their bye week, but those didn’t require any practice participation reports.

Tuesday’s session offered a look at just how healthy San Francisco is heading into its first playoff game of the year. Only three players will miss the session, and two of them are expected to be back in practice Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the practice participation report for the 49ers on Tuesday:

Did not participate

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

DE Clelin Ferrell (knee)

LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles)

S Logan Ryan (groin)

LT Trent Williams (not injury related – resting player)



Greenlaw and Ryan are both expected to be back for Wednesday’s practice according to Shanahan. Ferrell’s knee injury will keep him out a few weeks, and his return for the postseason isn’t guaranteed.

Limited participation

(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

DL Arik Armstead (knee, foot)

S George Odum (biceps)

Limited practices are good for both players here since neither had been in an official practice for several weeks. It’s unclear whether Odum will be activated off IR for the playoff game, but Shanahan indicated it’s a possibility the special teams ace could return.

Full participation/Not listed

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

RB Christian McCaffrey (calf)

TE George Kittle (back)

OL Jon Feliciano (back)

WR Jauan Jennings (concussion)

FS Ji’Ayir Brown (knee)

SS Tashaun Gipson (quad)

CB Ambry Thomas (hand)

WR Danny Gray (shoulder)

This entire group was banged up going into the bye week, but they exited the bye without any problems and were full participants not listed on the practice report.

Gray is still on IR though and would need to be activated to play Saturday.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire