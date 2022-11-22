49ers 1st highlight vs Cardinals is a punt

Special teams does it again! @SamW0mack 📺 : #SFvsAZ on ESPN

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/WBv0KnzqVd — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 22, 2022

A good indicator of how Monday night’s game is going for the 49ers is that their first highlight of the contest was created by their punt team. Punter Mitch Wishnowsky and safety Tarvarius Moore nearly downed the Cardinals inside the 5 on their first punt. The second time Wishnowsky and cornerback Samuel Womack had more success and the 49ers pinned the Cardinals at their own 4.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire