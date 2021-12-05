49ers take 14-7 lead on Elijah Mitchell’s touchdown run

49ers rookie Elijah Mitchell scored his fifth touchdown of the season, running it in from 2 yards. It put San Francisco up 14-7 with 1:32 remaining in the first quarter.

It has been a weird game thus far, with three fumbles by Seattle, but only one lost, and an interception thrown by Jimmy Garoppolo. The Seahawks’ only significant yards and only points came on a fake punt when Travis Homer took the direct snap 73 yards for a touchdown.

Not counting the special teams play, which goes into the offensive stats, the Seahawks had only 7 yards in the first quarter. They have only one first down.

The 49ers’ scoring drives covered only 24 and 54 yards. The team’s first touchdown followed a Gerald Everett fumble, and the second came after Jason Myers missed a 56-yard field goal.

George Kittle scored the 49ers’ first touchdown on a 24-yard pass from Jimmy Garoppolo.

49ers defensive back Emmanuel Moseley is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

