49ers 13, Packers 10: Instant analysis of Green Bay’s loss in divisional round

The Green Bay Packers’ 2021 season ended with a disappointing thud on Saturday night at Lambeau Field thanks to a poor effort on offense and another disastrous effort on special teams against the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round.

The Packers led 7-0 and 10-3 but ended up losing 13-10 when Robbie Gould connected on a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Here’s our instant analysis of the Packers’ season-ending defeat, highlighting what went right, what went wrong and what it all means moving forward:

Quick recap

1 2 3 4 F 49ERS (12-7) 0 0 3 10 13 PACKERS (13-5) 7 0 0 3 10

What went right

The defense played excellent for most of the contest. Jimmy Garoppolo took four sacks and finished with 106 net passing yards, and the 49ers offense generated nothing more than two field goals. This was a winning effort from Joe Barry’s group.

Rashan Gary played like the elite player he now is. He produced two sacks, three quarterback hits and three tackles for losses, including one on a fourth down to turn over the 49ers. He might have been the best player on the field on Saturday night.

Aaron Jones powered the offense, producing 170 total yards, including a game-high 129 as a receiver. His 75-yard catch-and-run set up what should have been three points before the half.

Davante Adams caught three passes on the opening touchdown drive and finished with nine catches for 90 yards.

The 49ers, the top-ranked offense in red-zone touchdown percentage, finished 0-for-3 scoring touchdowns inside the 20-yard line. Adrian Amos ended one trip with an interception.

What went wrong

For the offense, just about everything. The Packers pass protection failed time and time again, and when the 49ers took away the offense’s quick passing game, Aaron Rodgers held the ball and took hits and sacks. The Packers averaged 4.9 yards per play and ended up scoring only 10 points. Rodgers averaged 5.8 net passing yards per pass, and the run game averaged only 3.4 yards per rush. Two scoring drives in 10 possessions.

Rodgers’ numbers weren’t terrible – he completed 20 of 29 passes for 225 yards – but this was one of the worst playoff performances of his career.

For the special teams, just about everything. The 49ers blocked a field goal, had a long kickoff return set up a field goal, blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown and won the game on a game-winning field goal with the Packers only had 10 players on the field. This was one of the great special teams meltdowns in playoff history.

The Packers were just 1-for-3 scoring touchdowns in the red zone.

On the final drive, needing a stop, the defense failed.

What it means

Another terrific season ends short of the ultimate goal. Over the last three seasons, the Packers won 39 regular-season games and three NFC North titles and had a first-round bye each season but still have nothing to show for it except three painful playoff losses. This franchise, with an uncertain future facing Aaron Rodgers and difficult salary-cap decisions to make up and down the roster, is at a major crossroads. What will this team look like in 2021? Even Rodgers wondered if this was this team’s last shot at winning a Super Bowl. Big, big changes could be coming. It’s possible Rodgers has played his last snap in Green Bay.

What's next

Nothing but a long offseason filled with tough decisions and possibly franchise-altering departures. Rodgers said he would take some time away but expects to make a decision on his future before free agency. Between now and then, the Packers must decide if they want Rodgers back, and how they could structure the team around him if he is back. General manager Brian Gutekunst has his work cut out for him. Rodgers said he doesn’t want to be a part of a rebuild. Can the Packers perform more salary cap magic to both keep the MVP quarterback and build a cast of players around him capable of competing again?

