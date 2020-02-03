49ers take 13-10 lead to open second half

The 49ers are leaning to the safe side with their play-calling lately, and it’s still working.

They just took a 13-10 lead on Robbie Gould‘s 42-yard field goal to open the second half.

It came at the end of a nine-play, 60-yard drive which extended their conservative decision-making at the end of the first half, as they’re not letting Jimmy Garoppolo take many chances in a close game.

They won a playoff game with him throwing eight passes (he’s at 16 now), so it’s a strategy they’re accustomed to.

Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland — he of the first-half interception — got some attention from the medical staff, but he returned to the game quickly.