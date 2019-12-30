49ers up 13-0 at halftime, with top seed on line

The 49ers are 30 minutes away from the top seed in the NFC playoffs.

They’re leading the Seahawks 13-0 at halftime, and outgaining their division rivals 222-79 in their own building.

The Seahawks are obviously limited by the extreme amount of injuries they’re dealing with, but the 49ers are stuffing them, regardless.

Coupled with their usual balanced offense (they’ve already rushed for 81 yards, and Jimmy Garoppolo is 11-of-15 for 156 yards), and it’s enough to keep the Seahawks at bay.

The 49ers also got the first symbolic win on the night, dropping Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch on a fourth-and-inches attempt for no gain.