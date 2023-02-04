49ers 1 of 3 teams to have positive point differential vs. Tom Brady

Tom Brady didn’t face the 49ers often during his 23-year career. His teams squared off against his hometown team just five times, and going into this year he’d mostly had success against them. Then Brock Purdy came along and made the 49ers one of just three teams to finish with a positive point differential against Brady.

Prior to this year, Brady’s teams had seen the 49ers four times. He missed the 2008 meeting because of his torn ACL, but he won two of the other three in mostly convincing fashion – 21-7 in 2005 and 30-17 in the 2016 season. Sandwiched in between there was a 41-34 victory for the 49ers in 2012 when Colin Kaepernick went to Foxboro in December and out-dueled the future Hall of Famer.

Brady going into what would be his final season was on track to have a negative point differential against two teams – the Saints and Chiefs. He was minus-20 vs. the Chiefs and didn’t face them this year. Then he was minus-42 vs. the Saints and it wasn’t likely he’d beat them by more than 42 in their two matchups this year.

Tom Brady's career point differential per opp: NOR -31

KAN -20

SFO -8

NWE 2

SEA 7

ARI 12

LAC 37

PHI 48

BAL 51

NYG 54

LAR 55

GNB 56

DET 60

DEN 67

CLE 70

LVR 72

JAX 75

TEN 81

TAM 81

WAS 82

DAL 83

HOU 85

MIN 90

PIT 97

CAR 100

CHI 105

ATL 106

CIN 114

IND 131

MIA 333

NYJ 390

BUF 472 — Jeff Asher (@Crimealytics) February 1, 2023

Against the 49ers Brady was a plus-20, and that plus point-differential looked safe when seventh-round rookie QB Brock Purdy took over as the 49ers’ starting QB the week Brady’s Bucs visited Levi’s Stadium.

The beatdown that took place in Purdy’s first start – a 35-7 49ers victory – was enough to catapult the 49ers into the plus against Brady. The 28-point win pushed Brady’s plus-20 against the 49ers to a minus-8. It was also one of the worst defeats of Brady’s career.

Story continues

Not only did the 49ers survive Tom Brady’s reign with a 2-2 record against him, but they ultimately wound up outscoring him. It’s a small sample size, but impressive nevertheless.

List

Options for 49ers with QB situation once again in flux

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire