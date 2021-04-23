New 49er Maurice Hurst value indicated by Pro Football Focus stats

New 49er D-lineman Hurst's value indicated by PFF stats originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers signed former Raiders defensive lineman Maurice Hurst on Thursday, hoping to fortify a defensive line that dealt with numerous injuries throughout the 2020 season.

Hurst was let go by the Raiders after three seasons with the franchise, and started 17 of the 41 games he played in for the Silver and Black. Although the Raiders' front office decided they didn't want to bring the 25-year-old back, the numbers show Hurst was a valuable commodity on the defensive line in his trio of NFL seasons, and gives the 49ers some depth at a critical position.

He excelled at putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks when rushing the passer.

New #49ers DT Maurice Hurst’s ranked 11th among interior defensive linemen with 100+ pass rushes in pressure rate last season per @football_sis and 6th in 2019 for #Raiders — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) April 22, 2021

Per Pro Football Focus, Hurst was a very solid player for Las Vegas, and was able to win matchups with offensive linemen at an impressive rate.

Hurst had an overall grade of 77.0 and a pass rush grade of 78.3 in his three seasons with Raiders. #49ers interior with Kinlaw, Jones, Kerr, some Armstead, and now Hurst looks very deep. https://t.co/qZ71Qb6pby — Jeff Deeney (@PFF_Jeff) April 22, 2021

Maurice Hurst has a win-rate of 11.1% over the last three seasons, 31st among DTs. #49ers pic.twitter.com/L5ALBRiJCy — PFF SF 49ers (@PFF_49ers) April 22, 2021

Hurst was a fifth-round draft pick in coach Jon Gruden's first class after taking over with the franchise.

After seeing what 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek was able to do with Kerry Hyder Jr. in 2020, don't be surprised if the team finds a way to maximize the talents of Hurst in a 49ers uniform.

