The 49 Super Bowls with at least one USC football player

The USC Trojans have left a very large imprint on the Super Bowl. JuJu Smith-Schuster was a pivotal player in the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII one year ago. Ronald Jones of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won a Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LV, the other Super Bowl trophy won by a Trojan this decade. All in all, USC players have played in 49 of 57 Super Bowls. That’s a very high percentage of times in which the Men of Troy have rostered at least one player for the NFL’s ultimate showcase.

As the Super Bowl moves closer to 60 games, the histories and retrospectives we remember from earlier decades seem smaller by comparison. I can remember my mom buying me the Official Encyclopedia of Pro Football, a thick, tall, black book with massive photo spreads… of the first 16 Super Bowls. Super Bowl history wasn’t very lengthy when I was a kid.

Now, though, we have 57 games in the books, with a 58th game to come on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.

USC is a top-three program in all-time Super Bowl appearances among players. This refers to total appearances by players, as opposed to the number of players who have made an appearance. (In other words, this counts repeat/return appearances by individual players. Lynn Swann, Ronnie Lott, Ron Yary, Anthony Munoz, and many other Trojans returned to the Super Bowl after making their first trip.)

After Super Bowl LIII between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots in 2019, the USC sports information department put the number of total Trojan Super Bowl appearances at 114. Ronald Jones put that number at 115 in Super Bowl LV, but other outlets put that number higher. A 2014 review put USC’s appearance total at 111, just to provide some context on this point. Given the number of USC appearances since Super Bowl XLVIII (Seahawks-Broncos) in February of 2014, when that review was published, USC’s total went to 121 with Ronald Jones’ appearance. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Ronald Jones were both rostered and active for Super Bowl LVII with the Chiefs. Robert Woods won a Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI, but he was injured and not active for the game. You get the idea: There might be disputes about who officially counts as a rostered player.

Former USC quarterback Rob Hertel has an NFL player page, but he is not on the Pro Football Reference page for the 1980 NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, who played in Super Bowl XV versus the Oakland Raiders in January of 1981. That explains the discrepancy between some final tallies and others.

It’s worth knowing that, just so we’re clear.

Now, enjoy this gallery of the 49 Super Bowls in which at least one USC football player was on a team roster.

SUPER BOWL I -- STAR TROJAN: WILLIE WOOD, PACKERS

Jan 15, 1967; Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK

ADDITIONAL TROJANS IN THIS GAME: Mike Garrett, Chiefs; Pete Beathard, Chiefs

SUPER BOWL II -- STAR TROJAN: WILLIE WOOD, PACKERS

Jan 14, 1968; Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports

OTHER TROJANS: Ben Wilson, Packers; Bob Svihus, Raiders; Rod Sherman, Raiders

SUPER BOWL IV -- STAR TROJAN: MIKE GARRETT, CHIEFS

Jan 11, 1970; Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

OTHER TROJANS: Jim Vellone, Vikings; Ron Yary, Vikings

SUPER BOWL V -- ONLY TROJAN: RAY MAY, COLTS

Jan 17, 1971; Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore beat Dallas, 16-13.

SUPER BOWL VI -- ONLY TROJAN: TODY SMITH, COWBOYS

Jan 16, 1972; Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas 24, Miami 3.

SUPER BOWL VII -- ONLY TROJAN: MIKE HULL, REDSKINS

Jan 14, 1973: Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

Miami 14, Washington 7. The Dolphins completed the only perfect season in the Super Bowl era at 17-0.

SUPER BOWL VIII -- ONLY TROJAN: RON YARY, VIKINGS

Jan 13, 1974; Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Miami 24, Minnesota 7.

SUPER BOWL IX -- STAR TROJAN: GERRY MULLINS, STEELERS

Jan 12, 1975; Malcolm Emmons- USA TODAY Sports

OTHER TROJANS: Lynn Swann, Steelers; Ron Yary, Vikings; Steve Riley, Vikings

SUPER BOWL X -- STAR TROJAN: LYNN SWANN, STEELERS

Jan 18, 1976; Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

OTHER TROJANS: Gerry Mullins, Steelers

SUPER BOWL XI -- STAR TROJAN: CLARENCE DAVIS, RAIDERS

Jan 9, 1977, Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

OTHER TROJANS: Willie Hall, Raiders; Manfred Moore, Raiders; Charlie Phillips, Raiders; Mike Rae, Raiders; John Vella, Raiders; Skip Thomas, Raiders; Steve Riley, Vikings; Ron Yary, Vikings

SUPER BOWL XII -- ONLY TROJAN: JOHN GRANT, BRONCOS

Jan 15, 1978; Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Dallas 27, Denver 10.

SUPER BOWL XIII -- STAR TROJAN: LYNN SWANN, STEELERS

Jan 21, 1979; Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK (c) Copyright 1979 Tony Tomsic

OTHER TROJANS: Gerry Mullins, Steelers; Dennis Thurman, Cowboys

SUPER BOWL XIV -- STAR TROJAN: LYNN SWANN, STEELERS

Jan 20, 1980; Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

OTHER TROJANS: Pat Haden, Rams; Bill Bain, Rams; Ricky Odom, Rams; Charle Young, Rams; Gerry Mullins, Steelers

SUPER BOWL XV -- STAR TROJAN: ROD MARTIN, RAIDERS

Jan 25, 1981; Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

OTHER TROJANS: Bob Chandler, Raiders; Mario Celotto, Raiders; Rob Hertel, Eagles

SUPER BOWL XVI -- STAR TROJAN: RONNIE LOTT, 49ERS

January 24, 1982 – Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

OTHER TROJANS: Charle Young, 49ers; Anthony Munoz, Bengals

SUPER BOWL XVII -- ONLY TROJAN: ROY FOSTER, DOLPHINS

30 Jan 1983: Allsport /Allsport

Washington 27, Miami 17

SUPER BOWL XVIII -- STAR TROJAN: MARCUS ALLEN, RAIDERS

Jan 22, 1984: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

OTHER TROJANS: Rod Martin, Raiders; Don Mosebar, Raiders

SUPER BOWL XIX -- STAR TROJAN: RONNIE LOTT, 49ERS

Jan 20, 1985; Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

OTHER TROJANS: Roy Foster, Dolphins; Riki Ellison, 49ers

SUPER BOWL XX -- STAR TROJAN: KEITH VAN HORNE, BEARS

Jan 26,1986; Photo By Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports © Copyright 1986 Malcolm Emmons

OTHER TROJANS: Larry McGrew, Patriots; Mosi Tatupu, Patriots

SUPER BOWL XXI -- STAR TROJAN: DENNIS SMITH, BRONCOS

Jan 25, 1987; Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK

OTHER TROJANS: Tony Colorito, Broncos

SUPER BOWL XXII -- STAR TROJAN: DENNIS SMITH, BRONCOS

Jan 31, 1988; Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

OTHER TROJANS: Zeph Lee, Broncos

SUPER BOWL XXIII -- STAR TROJAN: RONNIE LOTT, 49ERS

Jan 22, 1989; Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

OTHER TROJANS: Anthony Munoz, Bengals; Riki Ellison, 49ers; Jeff Bregel, 49ers

SUPER BOWL XXIV -- STAR TROJAN: RONNIE LOTT, 49ERS

Jan 28, 1990; Photo By USA TODAY Sports © Copyright USA TODAY Sports

OTHER TROJANS: Jeff Bregel, 49ers; Riki Ellison, 49ers; Dennis Smith, Broncos; Paul Green, Broncos

SUPER BOWL XXV -- STAR TROJAN: LARRY MCGREW, GIANTS

Jan 27, 1991; Bob Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

OTHER TROJANS: Chris Hale, Bills

SUPER BOWL XXVI -- STAR TROJAN: RICKY ERVINS, REDSKINS

Jan 26, 1992; Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK

OTHER TROJANS: Chris Hale, Bills

SUPER BOWL XXVII -- ONLY TROJAN: CHRIS HALE, BILLS

Jan 31, 1993; Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Dallas 52, Buffalo 17

SUPER BOWL XXVIII -- ONLY TROJAN: SCOTT GALBRAITH, COWBOYS

Jan 30, 1994; Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Dallas 30, Buffalo 13

SUPER BOWL XXIX -- STAR TROJAN: TIM MCDONALD, 49ERS

Jan 29, 1995; RVR Photos-USA TODAY NETWORK

OTHER TROJANS: Junior Seau, Chargers; Derrick Deese, 49ers

SUPER BOWL XXX -- ONLY TROJAN: EDWARD HERVEY, COWBOYS

Jan 28, 1996; Michael Chow/The Arizona Republic-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas 27, Pittsburgh 17

SUPER BOWL XXXI -- STAR TROJAN: KEN RUETTGERS, PACKERS

Jan 26, 1997; Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY Sports

OTHER TROJANS: Willie McGinest, Patriots; John Michels, Packers; Lamont Hollinquest, Packers; Brian Williams, Packers; Kyle Wachholtz, Packers

SUPER BOWL XXXII -- STAR TROJAN: JOHN MICHELS, PACKERS

Jan 25, 1998; Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY Sports

OTHER TROJANS: Lamont Hollinquest, Packers; Brian Williams, Packers

SUPER BOWL XXXIV -- ONLY TROJAN: BRUCE MATTHEWS, TITANS

USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis 23, Tennessee 16

SUPER BOWL XXXV -- ONLY TROJAN: JASON SEHORN, GIANTS

Jan 28, 2001: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Baltimore 34, New York Giants 7

SUPER BOWL XXXVI -- ONLY TROJAN: WILLIE MCGINEST, PATRIOTS

Feb 3, 2002; USA TODAY Sports

New England 20, St. Louis 17

SUPER BOWL XXXVII -- STAR TROJAN: KEYSHAWN JOHNSON, BUCCANEERS

Jan 26, 2003; MPS-USA TODAY Sports

OTHER TROJANS: David Gibson, Buccaneers; Rob Johnson, Buccaneers; Brian Kelly, Buccaneers

SUPER BOWL XXXVIII -- STAR TROJAN: WILLIE MCGINEST, PATRIOTS

Feb 1, 2004; MPS-USA TODAY Sports

OTHER TROJANS: Rodney Peete, Panthers; Matt Willig, Panthers

SUPER BOWL XXXIX -- ONLY TROJAN: WILLIE MCGINEST, PATRIOTS

Feb 06, 2005; USA TODAY Sports

New England 24, Philadelphia 21

SUPER BOWL XL -- STAR TROJAN: TROY POLAMALU, STEELERS

Feb 5, 2006; John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2006 John David Mercer

OTHER TROJANS: Lofa Tatupu, Seahawks

SUPER BOWL XLII -- STAR TROJAN: JUNIOR SEAU, PATRIOTS

USA TODAY Sports

OTHER TROJANS: Steve Smith, Giants; Manuel Wright, Giants; Matt Cassel, Patriots

SUPER BOWL XLIII -- STAR TROJAN: TROY POLAMALU, STEELERS

Feb 1, 2009; Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

OTHER TROJANS: Matt Leinart, Cardinals; Deuce Lutui, Cardinals

SUPER BOWL XLIV -- STAR TROJANS: SEDRICK ELLIS AND REGGIE BUSH, SAINTS

Feb 7, 2010; Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

OTHER TROJANS: Fili Moala, Colts

SUPER BOWL XLV -- STAR TROJAN: CLAY MATTHEWS JR., PACKERS

Feb 6, 2011; Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

OTHER TROJANS: Troy Polamalu, Steelers

SUPER BOWL XLVIII -- STAR TROJAN: MALCOLM SMITH, SEAHAWKS

Feb 2, 2014; Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

OTHER TROJANS: Allen Bradford, Seahawks; Mike Morgan, Seahawks; Winston Justice, Broncos

SUPER BOWL XLIX -- STAR TROJAN: MALCOLM SMITH, SEAHAWKS

Feb 1, 2015; Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

OTHER TROJANS: Allen Bradford, Seahawks; Mike Morgan, Seahawks

SUPER BOWL 50 -- STAR TROJAN: RYAN KALIL, PANTHERS

Feb 7, 2016; USA TODAY Sports

OTHER TROJANS: Wes Horton, Panthers

SUPER BOWL LII -- STAR TROJAN: NELSON AGHOLOR, EAGLES

Feb 4, 2018; Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 41, New England 33

SUPER BOWL LIII -- STAR TROJAN: NICKELL ROBEY-COLEMAN, RAMS

Feb 3, 2019; Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

OTHER TROJANS: Robert Woods, Rams; Justin Davis, Rams

SUPER BOWL LV -- ONLY TROJAN: RONALD JONES, BUCCANEERS

Feb 4, 2020; Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9

SUPER BOWL LVII -- STAR TROJAN: JUJU SMITH-SCHUSTER, CHIEFS

Feb 12, 2023; Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

OTHER TROJAN: Ronald Jones, Chiefs (Marlon Tuipulotu was inactive for the Philadelphia Eagles)

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire