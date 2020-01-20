49ers want to wear all-white throwback uniform in Super Bowl, NFL reportedly hasn't allowed it yet

For as long as we care about football and NFL history, a team’s Super Bowl highlights will be played. It has been 50 years and we still remember clips of Max McGee and Joe Namath in Super Bowls before they were officially called Super Bowls.

So uniform choices for a Super Bowl do matter. Like a high-school yearbook photo, this look will live forever. And the San Francisco 49ers are pushing for what they feel is their best look for Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs.

[Watch live NFL games on the Yahoo Sports app, here's how]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The only problem is the NFL hasn’t approved it, yet.

49ers would prefer throwback uniforms for Super Bowl

The 49ers will make a push their all-white throwback jerseys in Super Bowl LIV, according to David Lombardi of The Athletic. The 49ers wore them in the 1994 season, the NFL’s 75th anniversary season in which each team wore throwbacks on certain weeks. San Francisco continued to wear the throwbacks that season when they got on a winning streak. The 49ers wore the throwbacks in a Super Bowl win that season.

The 49ers want to go with that kit against the Chiefs but Lombardi said “he NFL currently won’t allow it,” according to 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman. The 49ers did get an exemption to wear the throwbacks in a Week 17 game against the Seahawks, and they’re sharp:

Richard Sherman of the San Francisco 49ers in the team's all-white throwback jerseys. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and his team want to wear the all-white throwbacks in Super Bowl LIV. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Lombardi said the 49ers stars want to wear the throwbacks in the Super Bowl. The NFL can get weird about teams and which uniforms they wear, but hopefully the league lets San Francisco wear the uniforms it wants.

49ers will likely wear white

The Chiefs are the designated home team in Super Bowl LIV, so they’ll get first choice of uniform. It seems obvious they’d wear their normal red uniform, leaving the 49ers to wear white.

When the 49ers wore their throwbacks in the Super Bowl win over the Chargers at the end of the 1994, they wore red. That’s the last time the 49ers won a Super Bowl. It’s still a classic look, though so is the 49ers’ normal road uniform.

Story continues

There’s a lot to talk about in the two weeks before Super Bowl LIV, and the 49ers’ uniforms might be one of those topics.

More from Yahoo Sports:





