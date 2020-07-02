49ers cleverly troll Saints while delivering helpful COVID-19 message

Normally it’s the NFC South piling on the New Orleans Saints on Twitter.

On Thursday, an old NFC West rival got in on the fun — and delivered an important message along the way.

With the COVID-19 pandemic spiking in California and across the country, the San Francisco 49ers posted a PSA on Twitter encouraging their followers to wear masks.

What better way to do so than to relive one of the biggest plays of the 2019 season? George Kittle’s monster catch-and-run down the Superdome sideline in December ended with Saints defenders desperately clawing at Kittle to drag him to the ground.

And it presented a perfect in for a timely mask joke.

‘Be a Saint’

Kittle’s play set the 49ers up for a come-from-behind win that launched the 49ers to the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the playoffs. It also forced the 13-3 Saints into the No. 3 seed which resulted in a first-round playoff loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

It’s a proud moment for the 49ers. And an ideal platform to remind everyone that more people wearing masks helps slow the spread of COVID-19.

What better way to remind 49ers fans of the importance of wearing facemasks during the pandemic? (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

