49ers top pick Nick Bosa likely sidelined until training camp with hamstring strain
On Tuesday, San Francisco 49ers rookie pass rusher Nick Bosa left OTAs with a hamstring injury.
The team revealed on Thursday that he suffered a grade 1 hamstring injury, relatively good news for the No. 2 overall pick in April’s draft. A grade 1 designation indicates the least serious grade of strain.
Bosa likely out until training camp
While it’s a minor strain, Bosa will be sidelined for multiple weeks, which means he probably won’t see the practice field again until training camp starts at the end of July — at the earliest
The 49ers are scheduled to have mandatory minicamp from June 11-13 and likely won’t push Bosa to risk further damage. Hamstring injuries tend to linger, and all parties will be best served by allowing Bosa to fully heal before a return to the practice field.
Jimmie Ward injury
In other 49ers injury news, NFL Network reports that safety Jimmie Ward suffered a fractured collarbone. He sustained the injury making a play on the ball at OTAs.
He’ll miss the rest of spring drills. A timetable for his return isn’t clear, according to the report.
Ward has started 31 games at strong safety over the past four seasons.
