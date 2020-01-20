49ers running back Tevin Coleman carted off field with shoulder injury

Tevin Coleman left Sunday's game on a cart. (Kirby Lee/Reuters)

Things were going great for the San Francisco 49ers early in Sunday’s NFC championship matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

But they lost a key piece of their offense en route to taking a 17-0 lead in the second quarter.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Tevin Coleman in pain

Tevin Coleman appeared to be in significant pain after falling on a carry and had to leave the field on a cart while attempting to keep his right arm immobile.

Tevin Coleman clearly in a lot of pain as he is carted off the field #49ers | #NFCChampionship pic.twitter.com/I8n6pIn13h — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) January 20, 2020

Coleman diagnosed with shoulder injury

Yahoo Sports’ Kimberley Martin reports that he suffered a shoulder injury.

Update: Coleman has a shoulder injury. He's questionable to return. https://t.co/BgULx3GuL2 — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) January 20, 2020

He was eventually ruled out for the second half.

Judging from Coleman’s reaction, the cart and the gentle handling of his arm, the initial questionable tag from the 49ers was optimistic. If the 49ers win and advance to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, they might have to do so without their starting running back.

More from Yahoo Sports: