49ers RB Trenton Cannon taken off field in ambulance after scary head injury

San Francisco 49ers running back Trenton Cannon was taken off the field in an ambulance after possibly injuring his head and neck during the opening kickoff return against the Seattle Seahawks.

Cannon accidentally got hit by the legs of one of his own teammates, bending his neck at an awkward angle after knocking his head on Talanoa Hufanga's thigh.

prayers up for Trenton Cannon on this scary hit pic.twitter.com/MmnXkfBEr8 — alex (@highlghtheaven) December 5, 2021

It was a scary scene. Cannon went down and stayed on the turf until an ambulance came onto the field. His teammates surrounded the area as Cannon was stabilized on a stretcher.

Somber start. Russell Wilson over to check on apparently seriously injured 49er is being taken off the field by Seattle Fire paramedics in an ambulance.



Reminder football is an absolutely brutal game. pic.twitter.com/3PptWOqSux — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 5, 2021

One immediate good sign: As he was being loaded in, the camera caught Cannon raising his left arm.

The good sign is that Cannon was able to move his arms 🙏pic.twitter.com/BFWj7WWwgs — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 5, 2021

The Niners ruled Cannon out with a concussion soon after, but offered no additional details on his injury.