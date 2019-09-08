49ers' Kwon Alexander ejected after head shot to former teammate Jameis Winston
Signing linebacker Kwon Alexander away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was the San Francisco 49ers’ first big move of free agency. As it happened, the 49ers’ first regular-season game was scheduled for Raymond James Stadium against Alexander’s former team.
Alexander’s return, and any hopes of being a hero for his new team against the Buccaneers, were short-lived.
With just over a minute left in the first quarter, Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston dropped back, then decided to scramble up the middle.
At the end of his 5-yard gain, Winston slid in front of Alexander. While he was sliding, Alexander came in and drilled him helmet-to-helmet.
Not only was Alexander flagged 15 yards, putting Tampa Bay well into San Francisco territory, the one-time Pro Bowler was ejected from the game.
Continuing the drive, Tampa Bay had a touchdown taken off the board twice because of holding penalties, and then came away empty-handed when tight end O.J. Howard was stripped at the 49ers’ 8-yard line by linebacker Fred Warner; defensive end Ronald Blair got the loose ball.
A fourth-round pick out of LSU in 2015, Alexander was playing his first game in almost 11 months, having torn his ACL in the Buccaneers’ Week 7 game against Cleveland last year.
The 49ers won, 31-17.
