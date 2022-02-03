49ers fan in coma after presumed parking lot beating at NFC championship vs. Rams

49ers fans made their presence known at the NFC championship. (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers fan Daniel Luna is hospitalized with a coma after what police presume was a beating in a SoFi Stadium parking lot during Sunday's NFC championship game.

The Los Angeles Rams hosted and won the game that was heavily attended by fans of the visiting 49ers, despite a concerted effort from the Rams and some players' wives to limit attendance to Rams fans.

Inglewood Police Lt. Geoffrey Meek told the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday that Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics found Luna on the ground at a stadium parking lot around 4 p.m. on Sunday, around 30 minutes into the game. Luna, 40, of Oakland was wearing a 49ers jersey.

He was transported to the nearby Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and placed in a medically induced coma. Meeks told the Times that emergency room staff contacted police because his wounds indicated that he was assaulted. He didn't describe Luna's prognosis or injuries beyond noting they were to his upper body and face. Suspects have not been identified.

“They believe he suffered from an assault at the stadium to his upper body and facial area,” Meeks said. "Detectives are working with stadium officials to determine what happened to Luna.

“We are relying heavily on video to try to identify the people involved. We are going to leave no stone unturned.”

The Times reached out to Luna's wife at the hospital. She told them over the phone that she was too upset to speak.

The assault recalls a 2011 incident that saw San Francisco Giants fan Bryan Stow brutally beaten at Dodgers Stadium parking lot after an opening-day game between the Dodgers and Giants. Stow sustained brain damage in the beating, and Dodgers fans Louie Sanchez and Marvin Norwood were sentenced to prison after pleading guilty on felony charges. The Dodgers were found partially negligent in a civil trial that awarded Stow roughly $18 million in damages.

For now, the motive behind Luna's attack remains unclear. Meeks told the Times that there was no evidence yet indicating that Luna was targeted because of his 49ers fandom.

A stadium spokesperson declined comment to the Times, citing the ongoing police investigation. SoFi Stadium will host the Super Bowl between the Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 13.