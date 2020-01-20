49ers-Chiefs: Everything you need to know to watch Super Bowl LIV

The Kansas City Chiefs will be appearing in their first Super Bowl in 50 years and their third appearance ever. The 49ers will be making their seventh trip to the big game and their first in seven years.

It sets up what should be a fantastic matchup and clash of styles with the Chiefs’ breakneck offense against the 49ers’ ferocious pass rush and running game.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is the winningest head coach in NFL history without a Super Bowl victory, losing his one shot with the Philadelphia Eagles following the 2014 season. The 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan is in his first Super Bowl as a head coach after losing three years ago with the Atlanta Falcons as their offensive coordinator before taking the job in San Francisco.

These teams don’t have a lot of history against one another, but there will be franchise history no matter which team wins.

Super Bowl LIV will match Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Who is in the Super Bowl?

The Chiefs won the AFC and are the “home” team for this game. The 49ers won the NFC and are the “road” team.

(The NFL rotates between the NFC and the AFC each year; last year’s Super Bowl had the Los Angeles Rams as the designated home team, and the New England Patriots as the road team.)

Where and when is Super Bowl LIV?

Date: Feb. 2, 2020

Kickoff: Approximately 6:30 p.m. ET

Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Referee: Bill Vinovich

How can I watch the Super Bowl?

Television: Fox — Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color commentator), Erin Andrews and Chris Myers (sideline reporters), Mike Pereira (rules analyst)

Livestream: You can livestream the game on your phone on the Yahoo Sports app.

Radio: Westwood One — Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (color commentator), Laura Okmin and Tony Boselli (sideline reporters)

Who will be performing?

National anthem: Demi Lovato

Halftime: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

Some Super Bowl LIV-related history

The 49ers are going for their sixth Super Bowl victory. They are 5-1 in the big game, with victories in Super Bowl XVI (49ers 26, Cincinnati Bengals 21), Super Bowl XIX (49ers 38, Miami Dolphins 16), Super Bowl XXIII (49ers 20, Bengals 16), Super Bowl XXIV (49ers 55, Denver Broncos 10) and Super Bowl XXIX (49ers 49, San Diego Chargers 26). The last time the 49ers made it to a Super Bowl, they lost in XLVII to the Baltimore Ravens, 34-31.

The Chiefs are going for their second Super Bowl title. They lost Super Bowl I, 35-10, to the Green Bay Packers. Then the Chiefs beat the Minnesota Vikings, 23–7, in Super Bowl IV. This is Kansas City’s first time back in the Super Bowl since. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt was 4 years old at the time.

This will be the 11th time the Miami area will host a Super Bowl — the most for any host city. The last time the Super Bowl was played in Miami was in 2010 (following the 2009 NFL season) when the New Orleans Saints defeated the Indianapolis Colts 31-17.

The Chiefs and 49ers have met only 13 times ever, with the 49ers leading the all-time series 7-6.

The Chiefs and 49ers last met in Week 3 of the 2018 season, with the Chiefs beating the 49ers, 38-27. In that game, Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a torn ACL that ended his season. The Chiefs would go to the AFC title game, and the 49ers would finish that year 4-12.

In that last meeting, Mahomes completed 24 of 38 passes for 314 yards, three TDs and no interceptions in his fourth career start. Garoppolo completed 20 of 30 passes for 251 yards with two TDs and no interceptions before getting hurt late in the fourth quarter.

The last time the Chiefs were in the Super Bowl, Jack Buck was the play-by-play voice for the broadcast. On Super Sunday, his son, Joe, will be on the call.

Where is next year’s Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LV game is scheduled to be played on Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Florida at Raymond James Stadium. It will be the fifth Super Bowl hosted by Tampa, with the last one being Super Bowl XLIII in 2009.

