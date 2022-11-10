49ers CB Jason Verrett out with season-ending Achilles injury

49ers cornerback Jason Verrett is out for the season. (San Francisco 49ers/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network)

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett is out for the season with a torn Achilles tendon. He suffered the injury Wednesday during practice, the team announced Thursday.

Prayers up for JV ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/URBqHhBMg8 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 10, 2022

Verrett has been plagued by injuries throughout his nine-year career. This news comes while he was reported to be in the final stages of rehabbing a 2021 season-ending ACL tear.

The former first-round pick would have been an effective edition to the 49ers defense this season, as he has been an exciting player when healthy.

He was activated off the physically unable to perform list late last month, with a season debut expected to be announced soon. Since his 2015 All-Pro season, where he 12 passes defended and three interceptions for the then-San Diego Chargers, he has missed 85 of 105 games. He has only played 40 games in his career, starting 36 of them.

Verrett joined the 49ers in 2019 and played in 13 games in 2020 before his Week One ACL injury last year. He was limited to one game in 2019 because of an ankle injury. He sustained another torn Achilles in 2018 during a training camp conditioning test with the Chargers and was limited to five games. He tore his ACL in 2016, his labrum in 2017 and was only able to play in six games during his 2014 rookie season.

Without the prospect of Verrett's return, the 49ers’ projected cornerback starters in their Week 10 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers are Charvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir.