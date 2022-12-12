49ers All-Pro Deebo Samuel has ankle, knee sprains, expected to return during regular season

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday that wide receiver Deebo Samuel has ankle and MCL sprains after being injured on Sunday, but that they anticipate that he'll return during the regular season.

Samuel sustained the injury the second quarter of Sunday's 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His left ankle and leg got rolled underneath an opponent's body, and he writhed on the ground in pain after the injury.

Huge injury for the 49ers as Deebo Samuel is carted off the field after a lower leg injury #TBvsSF pic.twitter.com/LCHxqujK0R — The Spotting Board (@SpottingBoard) December 11, 2022

Samuel left the field on a cart, leading to speculation that he sustained a significant knee or leg injury. News of his expected return during the regular season is certainly welcome in San Francisco.

The 49ers also announced that quarterback Brock Purdy is considered day-to-day with oblique and rib injuries sustained on Sunday. He was listed as limited on an estimated practice report for Monday. The 49ers recently signed veteran journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson, who would presumably start next Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks in the event that Purdy couldn't play.

Purdy completed 76.1% of his passes for 185 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers in Sunday's win, his second appearance in relief of injured starter Jimmy Garoppolo. The 49ers have won six straight games and hold a two-game lead over the Seahawks in the NFC West with a 9-4 record.

Deebo Samuel is expected to return during the regular season. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The 49ers didn't offer a precise timeline for Samuel's expected return with four games remaining on the schedule. They conclude the regular season with games against the Seahawks, Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals.

Samuel, 26, is coming off his best season as a pro, tallying 1,405 receiving yards, 365 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns during a 2021 All-Pro campaign. In 12 games this season, he has 54 catches for 612 yards, 228 rushing yards and five total touchdowns. He's an invaluable offensive weapon on a team that leans on his playmaking ability, especially now that its lost its top two quarterbacks to injury in Garoppolo and Trey Lance.