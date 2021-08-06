The 49-day wait to get an engineering job

Engineering job seekers wait an average of 49 days to get hired after submitting job applications, per a new LinkedIn analysis.

The big picture: Employers are desperate to fill a record number of open positions across industries, but the hiring process is still taking a long time for some types of jobs.

It's taking 48 days to get hired for a research job, according to LinkedIn.

Wait times for project management, business development and finance jobs are 47 days, 46 days and 46 days, respectively.

One snag slowing down hiring in high-skill job areas like engineering is that telework has allowed companies to draw from a larger pool of applicants.

"In normal times, I'd do three rounds of interviews, and that’s it," says Jaspreet Bajwa, who's looking for a job in product marketing in the Bay Area. "So far this year, I’ve experienced five or six or seven rounds of interviews."

"There are a lot of applicants, and it’s the paradox of choice," he says. "I did notice that software companies are being more nitpicky."

