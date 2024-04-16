48th Annual Hornell Sports Night a success

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Hornell Sports Night brought down the house.

The 48th Annual Hornell Sports Night was a complete success at The Main Place with another star-studded cast of celebrities. On a night dedicated to raising money for The Special Olympics and local sports groups, 18 Sports emceed an evening dedicated to a great cause.

Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau, former WWE Champion Kelly Kelly, Yankees/Twins great Chuck Knoblauch and former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf shared their time with fans in an autograph session, dinner and speeches about their life in sports.

We take a look back at the night which celebrates life and sport by honoring Special Olympians, local athletes and the community.

