47th Run By The River in Russell on Saturday

Jun. 2—RUSSELL, Ky. — The 47th annual Kiwanis Run By The River is this Saturday at 8:30 a.m. in downtown Russell.

The 5K and 10K races and 5K walk are sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County, Ky. with the proceeds used for youth and community projects including scholarships for Key Club seniors at Russell and Raceland-Worthington High Schools and Thanksgiving baskets for families throughout Greenup County.

The registration fee is $35.

Registrations can be completed on either Tri-State Racer or Chronotrack web sites using these links: https://register.chronotrack.com/r/79837 or https://tristateracer.com/race/12635.

A printable entry form can be found at Tri-State Racer or on the Run By The River Facebook page.

The races start at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 8, in downtown Russell. Race day registration opens at 7 a.m. in the parking area next to the Russell Senior Citizens Center. Races start in front of the Russell Fire Station and end at the Senior Center after a loop through Russell and along the Ohio River, then on the River Road (5K) TO Worthington (10K) and back.

Water stations will be located at the 5K turnaround, then on Fisher Avenue in Worthington and at the finish line. Bananas and pizza from Flatwoods Giovanni's will be offered to runners at the finish line.

Trophies are given to the winner and runner up in both the 5K and 10K races in both men's and women's divisions.

Medals are given to the first, second and third place winners in age categories that start at 9 and under then in 5 year intervals starting with 10-14 through 80 and over (men's and women's divisions in both 5K and 10K races). All walkers will receive a finisher's medal.

Runners will also receive a Run By The River shirt by mail 10-14 days after the race.

Additional information is available by contacting race director Tim Gearhart by email at timgearhart204@att.net or at 740-532-9688.