At 47 years fun, Lee Westwood enjoying impressive run of form

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rex Hoggard
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – It’s been a long Florida fortnight for a man of a certain age.

At 47 years old and trending, Lee Westwood couldn’t hide the fatigue that back-to-back weeks in contention on the PGA Tour can produce.

“Everybody keeps telling me how old I am,” he smiled following a long day battling a group of twenty-somethings.

He didn’t win The Players Championship. That honor went to 27-year-old Justin Thomas. But the clever Englishman did manage to post his second consecutive runner-up finish in as many weeks and drastically change his narrative for the next few months.

Westwood started the year on the radar of European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington – not as a player, but as a vice captain. But after the last two weeks, Harrington is likely starting to look at potential pairings for the veteran of 10 matches representing Team Europe.

You could call this a second act for Westwood, but it’s more like his third, or maybe even his fourth, depending on who is counting.

He climbed to fifth in the world as a young man in the late 1990s, only to plummet outside the top 200 by 2003. A year later he’d regained his form, and he’s spent the better part of the last two decades inside the top 50, including a 22-week run as the game’s top-ranked player in 2010-11.

How Westwood raised game to next level at Players

But these were supposed to be his golden years. He served as a Ryder Cup vice captain in 2018 in Paris and began this season a full decade removed from his last PGA Tour victory, although there has been sustained success on the European Tour, including last year’s weighty victory in Abu Dhabi.

Few outside of Team Westy would have predicted this run of form, but it’s not difficult to explain the last two weeks. It was there etched across his admittedly weathered face on the week’s final hole, where he’d just rolled in a 15-footer for birdie and embraced his fiancée and caddie, Helen Storey.

Storey’s impact as a sounding board/sports psychologist/life coach is evident to all. Even DeChambeau, whose specialty is normally math and critical thinking, knows a confidant when he sees one.

“I think Helen is a big part of it,” DeChambeau said when asked what impressed him most about Westwood’s game. “She's keeping him steady and levelheaded, and she's a rock. Keeps his mind focused on the right things, and she's been awesome for him, and that's one of his secret weapons.”

Even with his secret weapon by his side, Westwood came up just short for the second consecutive Sunday. His closing 72 at TPC Sawgrass left him alone in second place and a stroke behind Thomas. Last week at Bay Hill it was DeChambeau, another 27-year-old, who clipped him.

Lee Westwood taking son Sam to play Augusta, before he caddies at Masters

With age comes perspective.

“I'm 48 in a month's time, and I'm still out here contending for tournaments and playing in final groups with great players like Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas and people like that,” Westwood said. “It's just a joy to be involved and still playing well and being able to contend.”

With age also comes a good amount of subtext. This was more than just another solid week at the Tour’s flagship event for Westwood. His play puts a bow on his complicated relationship with The Players. In 2011, the then-world No. 1 made headlines when he very publicly skipped the championship. It was a protest move born from a Tour rule that limited non-members to 10 starts.

Westwood has since become a staple at The Players with a ball-striking game that’s a perfect fit for TPC Position Golf.

The anatomy of this particular near-miss rests with, of all things, two layups that cost Westwood his third Tour title. His second shot from the trees at the par-5 second hole clipped a branch and found the water, leading to a disappointing bogey. On the 16th hole, Westwood wasn’t much better with a second shot that found a fairway bunker and a scrambling par when he desperately needed a birdie to keep pace with Thomas.

“I probably had my ‘C’ game today, and grinding it out,” admitted Westwood, who played the crucial final three holes on Sunday in even par.

The Players Championship: Full-field scores | Full coverage

There is a predictable ebb and flow to life on Sundays at Tour events. Thomas was filled with joy following his victory. DeChambeau was predictably, and understandably, dour following a scrappy closing round that left him tied for third place. And then there was Westwood, who is cut from a different cloth, one of great maturity and perspective, which explains why when the Tour restarted last June, Westwood remained in the U.K. for months and skipped the PGA Championship.

Do you enjoy the game, Lee?

“I do enjoy the game more. I take it for what it is: a game,” he shrugged. “We're just trying to get a little white ball into a little white hole. It gets treated far too seriously occasionally. With what's going on in the world, it's fun to be doing a job that I love and that I've done for 28 years, and I'm still doing it.

“You've got to have realities in your life, and my life is full of reality, yeah.”

The grey in Westwood’s beard gives his age away, but it’s the knowing smile that offers a glimpse into how 47 years can shape one’s perspective.

Another runner-up finish.

Another chance to feel the rush of a Sunday in contention.

Another opportunity that’s worth savoring.

Recommended Stories

  • Lee Westwood taking son Sam to play Augusta, before he caddies at Masters

    Lee Westwood said he is taking his son, Sam, to Augusta National for a little fun and some prep work.

  • Watch: Justin Thomas tears up in Players Championship post-round interview when asked about late grandpa

    When Justin Thomas got emotional when asked a question about his late grandfather, Paul Thomas, after he won the Players Championship.

  • Justin Thomas catches fire on back nine, hangs on to win The Players

    The Players provided some major theatre on Sunday, as Justin Thomas chased down Lee Westwood and Bryson DeChambeau and then held on to win.

  • Thomas battles through personal turmoil and a tough Sawgrass

    Justin Thomas was 16 years old when he made his PGA Tour debut with a 65 in the Wyndham Championship, the start of a career that has been filled with big moments and very little trouble. “I've had stuff happen in my life I never thought I'd have happen," Thomas said Sunday evening after he added another big moment to a young career already filled with them by winning The Players Championship. Coming off two missed cuts in four starts since his world felt like it was crashing in around him, Thomas was outside the cut line with nine holes to play on Friday when he made four birdies.

  • Lee Westwood shoots 4-under 68 to lead by 2 after Round 3 at THE PLAYERS

    In the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Lee Westwood shot a bogey-free, 4-under 68 to lead by two shots going into Sunday's final round.

  • Bryson DeChambeau explains surreal fourth hole: 'I've never done that'

    Bryson DeChambeau explains what happened when everything went wrong on the fourth hole Sunday at The Players.

  • Fiancee, caddie and 'psychologist': Helen Storey, the woman helping Lee Westwood chase history

    The Players Championship came to a conclusion on Sunday night with Lee Westwood falling just short in his bid to become not only the first person from England to win the tournament, but also the oldest UK player ever to prevail on the PGA Tour. In the end it was Justin Thomas who triumphed, adding The Players to the USPGA he won in 2017. But at 47 years old, runner-up Westwood proved he can still challenge with the best, having been in contention the last two weekends. One individual who has been with him throughout has been Helen Storey, his fiancee and caddie. James Corrigan takes a look at her role. Who is Helen Storey? Lee Westwood says having his fiancee Helen Storey as his caddie “is like having a psychologist out there with me”. The pair met in 2015 through Graham Wylie, the owner of the Close House Golf Club in Heddon-on-the-Wall to whom Westwood is contracted. Wylie is married to Helen’s sister, Andrea. Both Westwood and Storey are divorced parents, with Westwood having a son, Sam, and a daughter, Poppy and Storey having a daughter, Edie. The couple live in Newcastle. What is her sporting background? Storey, 43, is a fitness consultant and her love of working out has clearly helped Westwood. At their first event as player and caddie, the 2017 Abu Dhabi Championship, Westwood shot an opening 68. As soon as he had finished with the media, Storey said to Westwood: “Right, let’s now go to the gym.” Westwood later revealed: “That shocked me. At first I thought she said, ‘Right, let’s now go for a gin’. That’s what I usually do.” Storey is only a novice golfer. Her passion is horse-riding. Westwood has owned several racehorses and they have often been seen attending big meetings such as the Cheltenham Festival.

  • The Players: Collin Morikawa leaves the Stadium in good spirits after nearly breaking back-nine record

    The back nine of the Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass saved a decent 72-hole score for Collin Morikawa in final round of the Players.

  • ‘What is going on?’: Bryson DeChambeau, Lee Westwood miss big on consecutive shots at Players Championship

    Bryson DeChambeau and Lee Westwood both hit OB on consecutive shots on Sunday in the final group of the Players Championship.

  • World number one Johnson to skip Tokyo Olympics

    Johnson, who said he had not given the Olympics much thought, did not sign up to be included in the pool of golfers seeking one of four possible berths. "If there was a little more space between there for sure."

  • Eagles no longer need Lane Johnson to restructure his contract

    Lane Johnson wont be restructuring his contract. Not because he doesnt want to. Because he doesnt need to.

  • World No. 1 Dustin Johnson confirms he's not going to compete in Olympics

    Dustin Johnson confirmed on Saturday that he will not play in the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

  • Changed the Game: Lorena 'La Reina' Ochoa became an LPGA legend before walking away at age 28

    Ochoa was just 28 years old and had spent 158 consecutive weeks atop the rankings when she retired from the game.

  • ‘Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice’ Producer on How Filmmakers Finally Got the Legend on Film

    Michele Farinola is no stranger to producing music documentaries: Her credits include “Foo Fighters: Back And Forth,” “George Harrison: Living In The Material World,” and most recently, “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice,” which is up for best music film at the Grammy Awards Sunday night. Farinola says she’s drawn to telling stories of […]

  • Thomas outduels Westwood to capture Players Championship

    Third-ranked Justin Thomas outdueled Lee Westwood down the stretch Sunday to capture the Players Championship, taking his 14th US PGA title by matching the best 36-hole comeback in tournament history.

  • The Latest: Half of Italy’s regions under strict lockdown

    Half of Italy’s regions have gone into the strictest form of lockdown in a bid to curb the latest spike in coronavirus infections that have brought COVID-19 hospital admissions beyond manageable thresholds. Schools, from day-care centers through university level, and retail shops were shuttered Monday in nine regions and the autonomous province of Trento, with restaurants open only for take-out. The rest of the country was placed under a lesser “orange” level lockdown, while lucky Sardinia remained “white” thanks to its ability to control new clusters of the virus traced to the variant first identified in Britain.

  • Jordan Spieth and his caddie fought like an old married couple after a shot at The Players Championship

    Jordan Spieth and caddie Michael Greller have been through a lot together, and it shows in the way they communicate on the course.

  • How much money the top PGA Tour player won at the Players Championship

    JT wasn't the only one with a big payday. Here are the other top performers from The Players. T-9th Place: Charles Howell III $339,375. T-9th Place: Daniel Berger $339,375. T-9th Place: Jason Kokrak $339,375. T-9th Place: Victor Perez $339,375. T-9th Place: Sergio Garcia $339,375. T-9th Place: Si Woo Kim $339,375. T-9th Place: Jon Rahm $339,375. T-9th Place: Matthew Fitzpatrick $339,375. 8th Place: Shane Lowry $468,750. 7th Place: Corey Conners $506,250. T-5th Place: Paul Casey $579,375. T-5th Place: Talor Gooch $579,375. T-3rd Place: Bryson DeChambeau $885,000. T-3rd Place: Brian Harman $885,000.

  • Report: Texans trading LB Benardrick McKinney to Dolphins for LB Shaq Lawson

    The Texans and Dolphins are making a linebacker exchange.

  • How much money each PGA Tour player won at the Players Championship

    Check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.