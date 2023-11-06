Here are 47 Athens-area boys high school basketball players to watch in 2023-24
High school basketball officially tips off this week in Georgia.
A slate of local games will take place throughout the weekend, featuring a host of talented Athens-area players.
Here's a look at some of the area's top boys players to watch during the 2023-24 season.
Apalachee
Alex Savage
Howard Holloway
Kemarri Clark
Emon Tanner
Athens Academy
Kymel Williams
The Region 8-2A Player of the Year last season, Williams averaged 17.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game as the Spartans reached the Class 2A playoffs.
Justen Goudelock
Averaged 11.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 48% from the field and 38% from 3 as the Spartans reached the Class 2A playoffs.
Athens Christian
Hampton Ford
The point guard was selected to the Region 8A-Division I First Team last season after averaging 16 points, six rebounds and five assists per game during the regular season. He helped lead Athens Christian to the Class A Division I Elite 8
Bethlehem Christian
Johnny Dickinson
Colin Oates
Aiden Cramer
Cedar Shoals
Devin Hubbard
Alexander Koch
Daniel Washington
Robert Mack
Clarke Central
Marcus Gillespie
The combo guard is being pursued by Georgia, Florida State, Ole Miss and Auburn after leading the area in scoring with 28.7 points per game last season.
Deangelo Harris
Tom Gilley
Amun Harris
Jefferson
Drew Williamson
Tra Harrison
Jaden Butts
Micah Hooper
Madison County
Jay Carruth
The Region 8-4A Player of the Year averaged 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game last season and lifted Madison County to a 27-4 record and a run to the Class 4A Elite 8. He was named the Athens Banner-Herald 2023 Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
A Region 8-4A First Team member last season, Smith helped averaged 13.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.
Grant Smith
Kyle Pruitt
Casen Duggins
Frae'Quane Wilkins
Deshaun Johnson
Monsignor Donovan Catholic
Nick Huff
The center led the Rams with 15.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game last season while leading the Rams to the finals of the GISA state tournament.
Trip Thompson
The forward averaged 14.2 points and 5.7 assists last season.
Devin Jones
North Oconee
Byrd Carter
The guard averaged 15 points and five rebounds per game last season, which placed him on the Region 8-4A All-Area First Team as the Titans had their best season (23-7) in school history while reaching the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Evan Montgomery
Justin Payne
Justin Wise
Khamari Brooks
The forward averaged 11.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and two assists last season and was a Region 8-4A All-Area Second Team member
Oglethorpe County
Javaun Pittard
A Region 5-A Division I All-Region selection last season, Pittard averaged 20 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks for the Patriots as they reached the Class A Division I playoffs.
Cole Appling
Jaelin Lumpkin
Prince Avenue Christian
John Luke Bishop
Steven Skaggs
Beau McCullough
Brody Conner
Westminster Christian
John Donatelli
Reed Cardson
Winder-Barrow
Jaden Baskin
Averaged 13 points and 10 rebounds per game last season and was named All-Region 8A-DI First Team as Athens Christian reached the Class A Division I Elite 8. Baskin is now at Winder-Barrow.
