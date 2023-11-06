Here are 47 Athens-area boys high school basketball players to watch in 2023-24

High school basketball officially tips off this week in Georgia.

A slate of local games will take place throughout the weekend, featuring a host of talented Athens-area players.

Here's a look at some of the area's top boys players to watch during the 2023-24 season.

Apalachee

Alex Savage

Howard Holloway

Kemarri Clark

Emon Tanner

Athens Academy

Kymel Williams

The Region 8-2A Player of the Year last season, Williams averaged 17.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game as the Spartans reached the Class 2A playoffs.

Justen Goudelock

Averaged 11.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 48% from the field and 38% from 3 as the Spartans reached the Class 2A playoffs.

Athens Christian

Hampton Ford

The point guard was selected to the Region 8A-Division I First Team last season after averaging 16 points, six rebounds and five assists per game during the regular season. He helped lead Athens Christian to the Class A Division I Elite 8

Bethlehem Christian

Johnny Dickinson

Colin Oates

Aiden Cramer

Cedar Shoals

Devin Hubbard

Alexander Koch

Daniel Washington

Robert Mack

Clarke Central

Marcus Gillespie

The combo guard is being pursued by Georgia, Florida State, Ole Miss and Auburn after leading the area in scoring with 28.7 points per game last season.

Deangelo Harris

Tom Gilley

Amun Harris

Jefferson

Drew Williamson

Tra Harrison

Jaden Butts

Micah Hooper

Madison County

Jay Carruth

The Region 8-4A Player of the Year averaged 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game last season and lifted Madison County to a 27-4 record and a run to the Class 4A Elite 8. He was named the Athens Banner-Herald 2023 Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

Mason Smith

A Region 8-4A First Team member last season, Smith helped averaged 13.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

Grant Smith

Kyle Pruitt

Casen Duggins

Frae'Quane Wilkins

Deshaun Johnson

Monsignor Donovan Catholic

Nick Huff

The center led the Rams with 15.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game last season while leading the Rams to the finals of the GISA state tournament.

Trip Thompson

The forward averaged 14.2 points and 5.7 assists last season.

Devin Jones

North Oconee

Byrd Carter

The guard averaged 15 points and five rebounds per game last season, which placed him on the Region 8-4A All-Area First Team as the Titans had their best season (23-7) in school history while reaching the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.

Evan Montgomery

Justin Payne

Justin Wise

Khamari Brooks

The forward averaged 11.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and two assists last season and was a Region 8-4A All-Area Second Team member

Oglethorpe County

Javaun Pittard

A Region 5-A Division I All-Region selection last season, Pittard averaged 20 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks for the Patriots as they reached the Class A Division I playoffs.

Cole Appling

Jaelin Lumpkin

Prince Avenue Christian

John Luke Bishop

Steven Skaggs

Beau McCullough

Brody Conner

Westminster Christian

John Donatelli

Reed Cardson

Winder-Barrow

Jaden Baskin

Averaged 13 points and 10 rebounds per game last season and was named All-Region 8A-DI First Team as Athens Christian reached the Class A Division I Elite 8. Baskin is now at Winder-Barrow.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Athens-area boys high school basketball players to watch in 2023-24