46 Texans players slated to become free agents in 2025

The 2024 NFL draft is in the books, and the Houston Texans have improved as a roster. At least that’s how DeMeco Ryans feels with the nine newcomers set to better Houston’s odds of winning a Super Bowl come February in New Orleans.

“We like all the guys that we were able to pick,” Ryans said early Saturday evening. “We want to work with these guys. We’re fired up about it.”

The Texans are confident this could be their year. They should, too, after spending over $150 million in guaranteed money to secure high-profile free agents like defensive end Danielle Hunter, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and defensive lineman Denico Autry. Houston also traded draft capital to acquire Pro Bowlers Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon and elevations to an already promising offense headlined by C.J. Stroud.

Houston’s all-in for 2024 because it has to be. Next offseason, 46 of the current 87 players on staff will hit free agency. And sure, several lower-tier names are easy to replace, but Diggs isn’t one of them. Neither is potentially Jimmie Ward, Houston’s defensive captain and vocal leader on the field.

Don’t forget about Nico Collins, either. The breakout pass-catcher is coming off a career season and wants to be properly compensated. General manager Nick Caserio has mentioned talks of an extension, but that was before the team acquired Diggs. Now, Collins might be willing to bet on himself for more money on the market.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire