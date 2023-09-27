53 Romantic Christmas Movies to Get You in the Holiday Spirit (and Give You All the Feels)
’Tis the season to sip on hot cocoa, bake gingerbread cookies and stream the best romantic Christmas movies from the comfort of your couch.
As much as we enjoy holiday hosting and Christmas party games, nothing beats curling up with loved ones to enjoy a star-studded love story. (Yes, even if it’s totally unrealistic.) So, whether you're down to revisit Paige and Dylan's charming romance in the Hallmark movie, A Christmas Detour, or Mark's famous doorstep scene in Love Actually (Alexa, cue "Silent Night"), we've compiled a definitive list of swoon-worthy films to get you in the holiday spirit.
From laugh-out-loud comedies to family-friendly classics, keep reading for 53 of the best romantic Christmas movies you can stream on Netflix, Prime Video and more.
What Is the Most Popular Romantic Christmas Movie, According to IMDb?
This one should come as no surprise. Richard Curtis's Love Actually reigns supreme as the most popular romantic Christmas movie, according to fans on IMDb. Coming in second place is The Holiday, starring Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz, and in third is Thomas Bezucha's comedy, The Family Stone.
1. Serendipity (2001)
Tapestry Films
Cast: John Cusack, Kate Beckinsale
Rating: PG-13
Jonathan and Sara are attracted to each other from the moment they first meet, but after experiencing what seems to be a bad omen, they separate in hopes that fate will eventually bring them back together. (FYI, Cusack and Beckinsale have the best chemistry.)
2. The Noel Diary (2022)
KC BAILEY/NETFLIX
Cast: Justin Hartley, Barrett Doss, Essence Atkins
Rating: TV-PG
Meet Jacob Turner, a successful writer who’s forced to return to his childhood home after his estranged mother passes away. When he finds a diary among her belongings, he embarks on a heartwarming journey of self-discovery.
3. Love Actually (2003)
Universal Pictures
Cast: Keira Knightley, Hugh Grant, Alan Rickman, Andrew Lincoln, Laura Linney
Rating: R
Even if you’ve already watched it a dozen times, this classic rom-com never gets old. Love Actually follows eight different couples as they navigate the holiday chaos before Christmas.
4. The Holiday (2006)
Columbia Pictures
Cast: Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, Jack Black
Rating: PG-13
Winslet and Diaz star as Iris and Amanda, two ladies who try to avoid their love problems by agreeing to switch homes during the holiday season. This feel-good festive flick will definitely keep you laughing.
5. The Best Man Holiday (2013)
Blackmaled Productions
Cast: Nia Long, Taye Diggs, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan
Rating: R
A group of college friends reunites to celebrate the holidays together, but when old feuds resurface and romances are rekindled, things get a bit complicated. Watch for the drama and stellar cast.
6. The Perfect Holiday (2007)
Capital Arts
Cast: Morris Chestnut, Gabrielle Union, Faizon Love
Rating: PG-13
When Emily Taylor overhears her mom wishing to get a man's attention, she turns to Santa Claus and asks him to help her mother find love.
7. The Trouble With Mistletoe (2017)
12 Helpful Hands Productions
Cast: Rachel Melvin, Thomas Beaudoin
Rating: PG-13
Willa Davis is at a crossroads when she finds herself falling hard for the same guy who stood her up in high school ten years ago.
8. The Christmas Pact (2018)
Johnson Production Group
Cast: Kyla Pratt, Jarrod Joseph
Rating: G
Sadie and Ben are childhood BFFs who attempt to keep a Christmas pact that they made at eight years old, but as more time passes by, life seems to keep getting in the way.
9. The Spirit of Christmas (2015)
Marvista Entertainment
Cast: Jen Lilley, Thomas Beaudoin, Kati Salowsky
Rating: G
In the movie, a young lawyer, Kate, tries to get an old inn appraised and sold. But things get rather complicated when she learns that the ghost of a handsome man, Daniel, has been haunting the bed and breakfast every year around Christmas time.
10. The Last Holiday (2006)
ImageMovers
Cast: Queen Latifah, LL Cool J
Rating: PG-13
Latifah is the shy and soft-spoken Georgia Byrd, who, after learning that she has a terminal illness, decides to make the most out of the time she has left. In the process, she strikes up a romance with her co-worker and longtime crush, Sean Williams.
11. Christmas at Graceland (2018)
Running Pony Productions
Cast: Kellie Pickler, Wes Brown
Rating: NR
When Laurel crosses paths with her old flame, a music promoter who’s now spearheading Graceland’s Christmas Show, she revisits her own musical past in hopes of continuing her singing career.
12. Christmas in Conway (2013)
Hallmark Hall of Fame
Cast: Cheri Oteri, Andy Garcia, Mary-Louise Parker
Rating: G
For Christmas, Duncan wants to give his hospital-bound wife a gift that she’ll never forget, and he comes up with a brilliant idea—a Ferris wheel ride in their own backyard. Andy Garcia plays Duncan, Mary-Louise Parker plays his wife Suzy and Mandy Moore plays her hospice nurse, Natalie.
13. Almost Christmas (2016)
Will Packer Productions
Cast: Kimberly Elise, Danny Glover, John Michael Higgins
Rating: PG-13
Almost Christmas features a stellar ensemble cast, from Omar Epps and Gabrielle Union to Nicole Ari Parker and Mo’Nique. The movie centers on a dysfunctional family that celebrates their first Christmas together after the family matriarch’s unfortunate passing.
14. The Christmas Ornament (2013)
Hallmark Channel
Cast: Kellie Martin, Cameron Mathison
Rating: G
Widow Kathy Howard (Kellie Martin) is struggling to move on and enjoy the holidays without her husband at her side. But then she meets the charming Tim Pierce, a Christmas tree lot owner who shows her that there is still hope despite her circumstances.
15. Christmas in the Smokies (2015)
INSP Films
Cast: Sarah Lancaster, Barry Corbin, Alan Powell
Rating: G
During the holiday season, Shelby Haygood is determined to save her family’s berry farm, going as far as to seek the help of her dreamy country star ex-boyfriend in the process.
16. Journey Back to Christmas (2016)
Hallmark Channel
Cast: Candace Cameron Bure, Oliver Hudson, Tom Skerritt
Rating: NR
Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure is a nurse from World War II who gets transported to the year 2016. When she meets Jake, she learns the true meaning of Christmas and discovers the importance of family.
18. Four Christmases (2008)
New Line Cinema
Cast: Vince Vaughn, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Duvall
Rating: PG-13
Vaughn and Witherspoon deliver tons of laughs as Brad and Kate, a couple who has to visit all four of their divorced parents for Christmas.
19. A Christmas Detour (2015)
Front Street Pictures
Cast: Candace Cameron-Bure, Paul Greene, David Lewis
Rating: G
Paige Summerlind is stoked to see her fiancé and future in-laws for the holidays. But when her flight gets detoured, she meets a bitter bartender who has lost all hope in finding love. That quickly changes after they start to bond—and Paige begins to have second thoughts about her upcoming wedding.
20. The Preacher’s Wife (1996)
MUNDY LANE ENTERTAINMENT
Cast: Whitney Houston, Denzel Washington
Rating: PG-13
The movie follows a neglected preacher’s wife who gets spiritual guidance from the most charming guardian angel of all time.
21. A Very Merry Mix Up (2013)
Chesler/Perlmutter Productions
Cast: Alicia Witt, Mark Wiebe
Rating: G
When Alice sets out to meet her future in-laws for the first time, things go haywire when she loses her luggage and breaks her phone. As a result, she ends up at the wrong home—only realizing her mistake after she successfully bonds with the entire family (and their bachelor son).
22. A Bride for Christmas (2012)
Johnson Production Group
Cast: Arielle Kebbel, Andrew W. Walker, Kimberley Sustad
Rating: G
In this Christmas version of She’s All That, Jessie (Arielle Kebbel) is convinced that she may have finally found the one after calling off three previous engagements. But little does she know that her charming new partner is with her as part of a bet to get engaged by Christmas.
23. Once Upon a Holiday (2018)
Sodona Entertainment Inc.
Cast: Briana Evigan, Paul Campbell
Rating: G
In this Hallmark original, a princess wanders off from her group to explore the festivities around New York City during Christmas. Along the way, she meets a kind (and very cute) stranger who gives her a full tour of the city.
24. Christmas Cupid (2010)
ABC
Cast: Stars Christina Milian, Kenny Alfonso, Cynthia Evans, Ashley Benson
Rating: PG-13
A Los Angeles publicist is forced to reconsider her life choices when she is visited by the ghosts of her ex-boyfriends on the eve of Christmas.
25. Just in Time for Christmas (2015)
Johnson Production Group
Cast: Eloise Mumford, Michael Stahl-David, Christopher Lloyd
Rating: G
When Lindsay is forced to choose between marrying her boyfriend and pursuing her career, she's magically transported three years into the future, where she sees how her life will turn out if she rejects her boyfriend’s proposal.
26. 12 Men of Christmas (2009)
Fox Television Studios
Cast: Kristin Chenoweth, Josh Hopkins, Anna Clumsky
Rating: G
Kristin Chenoweth will totally win your heart as E.J. Baxter, a successful publicist who decides to move to Montana after she loses both her job and her fiancé. After securing a new job, she goes on the hunt for 12 men who can pose for a holiday calendar (and one of them just might be her future partner).
27. Christmas Belle (2013)
MarVista Entertainment
Cast: Haylie Duff, Nicholas Gonzalez
Rating: PG
Right before Christmas, Belle travels on business to handle the estate sale of a mansion. Her client, Hunter isn’t the easiest person to work with, but as they spend more time together, Belle learns that there’s a lot more to him than his tough demeanor.
28. His and Her Christmas (2005)
Lifetime Television
Cast: Dina Meyer, Alexia Fast
Rating: G
A bitter feud turns into a sweet romance when two rival star journalists meet each other for the first time. Dina Meyer and David Sutcliffe star as the main couple, Liz Madison and Tom Lane.
29. A Cinderella Christmas (2016)
MarVista Entertainment
Cast: Emma Rigby, Peter Porte, Sarah Stouffer
Rating: G
The only thing better than a fairy tale remake is a Christmas fairy tale remake. After Angie dances with Nikolaus at the Christmasquerade Ball, she suddenly leaves, and Nicholas has no choice but to find her with the help of a single clue.
30. Back to Christmas (2014)
Baby Steps Entertainment
Cast: Kelly Overton, Michael Muhney, Jonathan Patrick Moore
Rating: NR
When Ali Pennebaker travels back in time to the Christmas before her failed engagement, she goes out of her way to fix everything that went wrong—although it proves to be a lot more challenging than she thought.
31. Santa Girl (2019)
Capital Arts Entertainment
Cast: Jennifer Stone, Devon Werkheiser, Barry Bostwick
Rating: G
This feel-good rom-com follows Santa Claus's only daughter, Cassie, who goes off to college so that she can experience the real world before taking over her family business and marrying the son of Jack Frost.
32. A New York Christmas Wedding (2020)
Netflix
Cast: Chris Noth, Nia Fairweather, Chris Trousdale
Rating: TV-MA
As her wedding nears, a bride-to-be is visited by a guardian angel (aka a stranger on the street) who reveals what could have been if she'd followed feelings for her childhood best friend. Can you see where this is going?
33. Holiday Engagement (2011)
Johnson Production Group
Cast: Bonnie Somerville, Shelley Long, Jordan Bridges
Rating: PG-13
Dealing with invasive relatives who insist on knowing every detail about your love life is by far one of the biggest downsides of holiday family gatherings. In this sweet rom-com, Hillary is so terrified to tell her family about her single status that she hires someone to play her fiancé.
34. Noel (2004)
Mill Creek Entertainment
Cast: Penélope Cruz, Paul Walker, Susan Sarandon
Rating: PG-13
Five strangers all come together on Christmas Eve in search of a miracle. And they might just find more than they originally were looking for.
35. Holiday Rush (2019)
COURTESY OF NETFLIX
Cast: Romany Malco, Sonequa Martin-Green, Deon Cole
Rating: PG
After spoiling his kids with pricey holiday gifts, DJ Rush Williams finds himself between a rock and a hard place when he suddenly loses his job. In order to keep pursuing his passion, he realizes that he’ll have to sacrifice his family’s luxurious lifestyle for something much simpler: love.
36. The Christmas Card (2006)
RHI Entertainment
Cast: Edward Asner, John Newton, Alice Evans
Rating: G
Think The Lucky One, but with a cheesy Hallmark twist. When a young soldier in Afghanistan receives a Christmas card from a stranger, he's so moved that he decides to track down the author after he finishes his tour of duty. *Grabs tissue*
37. Christmas with a Prince (2018)
HQ 7 Prince Productions
Cast: Nick Hounslow, Kaitlyn Leeb
Rating: PG
Well, who can resist a royal romance? Prince Alexander Cavalieri injures himself near a children’s hospital, forcing pediatrician Tasha Mason to secretly nurse him back to health.
38. The Nine Lives of Christmas (2014)
Hallmark
Cast: Brandon Routh, Kimberly Sustad
Rating: TV-G
Adapted from Sheila Robert’s, the movie follows a handsome bachelor, who’s content with his single lifestyle. Everything changes when he meets a veterinary student and adopts a stray cat.
39. Christmas at the Palace (2018)
Hallmark
Cast: Merritt Patterson, Andrew Cooper
Rating: G
Former pro ice skater Katie is hired by the royal family to teach the king’s daughter how to skate. But when Katie meets handsome King Alex, she gets more than she bargained for.
40. Christmas at Pemberley Manor (2018)
Hallmark
Cast: Jessica Lowndes, Michael Rady
Rating: G
With the holidays in full swing, Elizabeth, a New York-based event planner, is sent to a small town to help organize their Christmas festival. However, she's surprised to discover that a wealthy businessman is already in the process of selling the venue. Determined to change his mind, Elizabeth convinces him to help plan the festivities. Cue the romance.
41. Christmas in Connecticut (1945)
Warner Bros.
Cast: Barbara Stanwyck, Dennis Morgan
Rating: NR
Elizabeth Lane is a magazine journalist who writes as a wife and mother on a farm in Connecticut. But when war hero Jefferson Jones gets a hold of Elizabeth, the single New Yorker must play the part. While she attempts at this fake narrative, she starts to fall for Jones and it's left wondering if she's ready to risk it all for love.
42. Last Christmas (2019)
Jonathan Prime/Uni
Cast: Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh
Rating: PG-13
Inspired by George Michael's popular holiday song, this film finds Katarina Andrich (Emilia Clark) meeting Tom Webster (Henry Golding) while working an all-year-round Christmas shop. From there, she opens up to her new mysterious friend where she learns about love, family and a new meaning to the holidays.
43. Holiday Affair (1949)
RKO Radio Pictures
Cast: Janet Leigh, Robert Mitchum, Wendell Corey
Rating: G
When Connie Ennis is caught buying a toy train from a rival store, she didn't expect to cost a man his job, let alone fall for him. The veteran turned clerk in question, Steve Mason, puts his job on the line for a widower and her son while teaching them both about following your dreams and falling in love again.
44. 12 Dates of Christmas (2011)
Disney-ABC Domestic Television
Cast: Amy Smart, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Peter MacNeill
Rating: TV-PG
Kate Stanton (Amy Smart) only cares about one thing: returning to her ex. She's all about doing things her way even if it means blowing off a new potential beau (played by Mark-Paul Gosselaar). As a result, she's stuck in a constant time loop with 12 days to improve herself, current relationships and possibly finding romance once again.
45. A Welcome Home Christmas (2020)
Lifetime
Cast: Brandon Quinn, Jana Kramer
Rating: TV-G
A returning soldier is paired with Army counselor Chloe Marquee for the annual toy drive. While recruiting other veterans and preparing for the town's Christmas Ball, the two begin to become more acquainted than they expected.
46. Love Hard (2021)
NETFLIX
Cast: Nina Dobrev, Jimmy O. Yang, Darren Barnet
Rating: TV-MA
Vampire Diaries alum Dobrev stars as a girl from L.A. who finds love with a gorgeous guy on a dating app. Or so she thinks... When she decided to surprise her charming new love interest by visiting him in the East Coast, she realizes that she's been catfished.
47. Coming Home for Christmas (2017)
Snowy Road Productions Ltd
Cast: Danica McKellar, Neal Bledsoe, Andrew Francis
Rating: PG-13
McKellar (aka Winnie from The Wonder Years) stars as Lizzie Richfield, who finds herself in a complicated love triangle after she lands a job as a house manager for the Ashford Estate. Even worse, planning a Christmas Eve gala for the owners (aka the most dysfunctional family ever) proves to be a big challenge.
48. Let's Meet Again on Christmas Eve (2020)
Cast: Kyla Pratt, Brooks Darnell, Nancy Sorel
Rating: PG
Two years after they part ways, college sweethearts Corinne and Rob make plans to reunite on Christmas Eve. But when Rob doesn't show up, Corinne decides to move on with her life. The only problem? She's forced to have an awkward reunion with Rob seven years later—when they're both tasked with working the same wedding.
49. The Holiday Calendar (2018)
Netflix
Cast: Kat Graham, Quincy Brown, Ethan Peck, Ron Cephas Jones
Rating: TV-G
Graham stars as a talented photographer who's gifted an antique Advent calendar. To her surprise, it's filled with contents that seem to predict the future. And it just might help her find true love.
50. Christmas with You (2022)
Jessica Kourkounis/Netflix
Cast: Freddie Prinze Jr, Aimee Garcia
Rating: PG
To escape the overwhelming chaos of her career, pop star Angelina travels to a small town in New York to grant her biggest fan's wish. Unbeknownst to her, she's about the get the inspiration she needs.
51. The Family Stone (2005)
TWENTIETH CENTURY FOX
Cast: Diane Keaton, Craig T. Nelson, Dermot Mulroney, Sarah Jessica Parker
Rating: PG-13
Set in New England, the film revolves around the Stone family as they gather to celebrate Christmas. The reunion takes an interesting turn, however, when Everett invites his uptight girlfriend (and soon-to-be-fianceé) to join the festivities.
52. Falling for Christmas (2022)
Scott Everett White/Netflix
Cast: Aimee Garcia, Freddie Prinze Jr., Grace Dumdaw
Rating: PG
Lohan stars as a spoiled heiress who stumbles down a snowy mountain and loses her memory right getting engaged to her boyfriend. In his review of the film, Joel Calfee, Associate Editor of Entertainment and News at PureWow, said, "If you go into Falling aware that it's not aiming to win any Oscars, then it functions as a perfectly fun holiday movie that offers a sweet romance and a lovable cast of characters."
53. Something from Tiffany's (2022)
Cast: Zoey Deutch, Kendrick Sampson, Ray Nicholson, Shay Mitchell.
Rating: PG
Rachel's life is turned upside-down when she accidentally receives a stunning engagement ring that was meant for someone else. Both Deutch and Sampson deliver unforgettable performances here.