53 Romantic Christmas Movies to Get You in the Holiday Spirit (and Give You All the Feels)

’Tis the season to sip on hot cocoa, bake gingerbread cookies and stream the best romantic Christmas movies from the comfort of your couch.

As much as we enjoy holiday hosting and Christmas party games, nothing beats curling up with loved ones to enjoy a star-studded love story. (Yes, even if it’s totally unrealistic.) So, whether you're down to revisit Paige and Dylan's charming romance in the Hallmark movie, A Christmas Detour, or Mark's famous doorstep scene in Love Actually (Alexa, cue "Silent Night"), we've compiled a definitive list of swoon-worthy films to get you in the holiday spirit.

From laugh-out-loud comedies to family-friendly classics, keep reading for 53 of the best romantic Christmas movies you can stream on Netflix, Prime Video and more.

The 25 Best Christmas Movies, Ranked

What Is the Most Popular Romantic Christmas Movie, According to IMDb?

This one should come as no surprise. Richard Curtis's Love Actually reigns supreme as the most popular romantic Christmas movie, according to fans on IMDb. Coming in second place is The Holiday, starring Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz, and in third is Thomas Bezucha's comedy, The Family Stone.

Tapestry Films

Cast: John Cusack, Kate Beckinsale

Rating: PG-13

Jonathan and Sara are attracted to each other from the moment they first meet, but after experiencing what seems to be a bad omen, they separate in hopes that fate will eventually bring them back together. (FYI, Cusack and Beckinsale have the best chemistry.)

WATCH on PRIME VIDEO

KC BAILEY/NETFLIX

Cast: Justin Hartley, Barrett Doss, Essence Atkins

Rating: TV-PG

Meet Jacob Turner, a successful writer who’s forced to return to his childhood home after his estranged mother passes away. When he finds a diary among her belongings, he embarks on a heartwarming journey of self-discovery.

Watch on Netflix

Universal Pictures

Cast: Keira Knightley, Hugh Grant, Alan Rickman, Andrew Lincoln, Laura Linney

Rating: R

Even if you’ve already watched it a dozen times, this classic rom-com never gets old. Love Actually follows eight different couples as they navigate the holiday chaos before Christmas.

WATCH on PRIME VIDEO

Columbia Pictures

Cast: Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, Jack Black

Rating: PG-13

Winslet and Diaz star as Iris and Amanda, two ladies who try to avoid their love problems by agreeing to switch homes during the holiday season. This feel-good festive flick will definitely keep you laughing.

WATCH on PRIME VIDEO

Blackmaled Productions

Cast: Nia Long, Taye Diggs, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan

Rating: R

A group of college friends reunites to celebrate the holidays together, but when old feuds resurface and romances are rekindled, things get a bit complicated. Watch for the drama and stellar cast.

WATCH on PRIME VIDEO

Capital Arts

Cast: Morris Chestnut, Gabrielle Union, Faizon Love

Rating: PG-13

When Emily Taylor overhears her mom wishing to get a man's attention, she turns to Santa Claus and asks him to help her mother find love.

WATCH on PRIME VIDEO

12 Helpful Hands Productions

Cast: Rachel Melvin, Thomas Beaudoin

Rating: PG-13

Willa Davis is at a crossroads when she finds herself falling hard for the same guy who stood her up in high school ten years ago.

WATCH on PRIME VIDEO

Johnson Production Group

Cast: Kyla Pratt, Jarrod Joseph

Rating: G

Sadie and Ben are childhood BFFs who attempt to keep a Christmas pact that they made at eight years old, but as more time passes by, life seems to keep getting in the way.

WATCH on PRIME VIDEO

Marvista Entertainment

Cast: Jen Lilley, Thomas Beaudoin, Kati Salowsky

Rating: G

In the movie, a young lawyer, Kate, tries to get an old inn appraised and sold. But things get rather complicated when she learns that the ghost of a handsome man, Daniel, has been haunting the bed and breakfast every year around Christmas time.

WATCH on PRIME VIDEO

ImageMovers

Cast: Queen Latifah, LL Cool J

Rating: PG-13

Latifah is the shy and soft-spoken Georgia Byrd, who, after learning that she has a terminal illness, decides to make the most out of the time she has left. In the process, she strikes up a romance with her co-worker and longtime crush, Sean Williams.

WATCH on PRIME VIDEO

Running Pony Productions

Cast: Kellie Pickler, Wes Brown

Rating: NR

When Laurel crosses paths with her old flame, a music promoter who’s now spearheading Graceland’s Christmas Show, she revisits her own musical past in hopes of continuing her singing career.

WATCH on PRIME VIDEO

Hallmark Hall of Fame

Cast: Cheri Oteri, Andy Garcia, Mary-Louise Parker

Rating: G

For Christmas, Duncan wants to give his hospital-bound wife a gift that she’ll never forget, and he comes up with a brilliant idea—a Ferris wheel ride in their own backyard. Andy Garcia plays Duncan, Mary-Louise Parker plays his wife Suzy and Mandy Moore plays her hospice nurse, Natalie.

WATCH on PRIME VIDEO

Will Packer Productions

Cast: Kimberly Elise, Danny Glover, John Michael Higgins

Rating: PG-13

Almost Christmas features a stellar ensemble cast, from Omar Epps and Gabrielle Union to Nicole Ari Parker and Mo’Nique. The movie centers on a dysfunctional family that celebrates their first Christmas together after the family matriarch’s unfortunate passing.

WATCH on PRIME VIDEO

Hallmark Channel

Cast: Kellie Martin, Cameron Mathison

Rating: G

Widow Kathy Howard (Kellie Martin) is struggling to move on and enjoy the holidays without her husband at her side. But then she meets the charming Tim Pierce, a Christmas tree lot owner who shows her that there is still hope despite her circumstances.

WATCH on PRIME VIDEO

INSP Films

Cast: Sarah Lancaster, Barry Corbin, Alan Powell

Rating: G

During the holiday season, Shelby Haygood is determined to save her family’s berry farm, going as far as to seek the help of her dreamy country star ex-boyfriend in the process.

WATCH on PRIME VIDEO

Hallmark Channel

Cast: Candace Cameron Bure, Oliver Hudson, Tom Skerritt

Rating: NR

Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure is a nurse from World War II who gets transported to the year 2016. When she meets Jake, she learns the true meaning of Christmas and discovers the importance of family.

Stream on PRIME VIDEO

Hallmark

Cast: Brandon Routh, Kimberley Sustad, Stephanie Bennett

Rating: G

When Zachary takes in a stray cat, he meets a veterinary student named Marilee, which causes him to have second thoughts about living the rest of his life as a bachelor.

WATCH on PRIME VIDEO

New Line Cinema

Cast: Vince Vaughn, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Duvall

Rating: PG-13

Vaughn and Witherspoon deliver tons of laughs as Brad and Kate, a couple who has to visit all four of their divorced parents for Christmas.

WATCH on Apple TV+

Front Street Pictures

Cast: Candace Cameron-Bure, Paul Greene, David Lewis

Rating: G

Paige Summerlind is stoked to see her fiancé and future in-laws for the holidays. But when her flight gets detoured, she meets a bitter bartender who has lost all hope in finding love. That quickly changes after they start to bond—and Paige begins to have second thoughts about her upcoming wedding.

WATCH on PRIME VIDEO

MUNDY LANE ENTERTAINMENT

Cast: Whitney Houston, Denzel Washington

Rating: PG-13

The movie follows a neglected preacher’s wife who gets spiritual guidance from the most charming guardian angel of all time.

WATCH on PRIME VIDEO

Chesler/Perlmutter Productions

Cast: Alicia Witt, Mark Wiebe

Rating: G

When Alice sets out to meet her future in-laws for the first time, things go haywire when she loses her luggage and breaks her phone. As a result, she ends up at the wrong home—only realizing her mistake after she successfully bonds with the entire family (and their bachelor son).

WATCH on PRIME VIDEO

Johnson Production Group

Cast: Arielle Kebbel, Andrew W. Walker, Kimberley Sustad

Rating: G

In this Christmas version of She’s All That, Jessie (Arielle Kebbel) is convinced that she may have finally found the one after calling off three previous engagements. But little does she know that her charming new partner is with her as part of a bet to get engaged by Christmas.

WATCH on PRIME VIDEO

Sodona Entertainment Inc.

Cast: Briana Evigan, Paul Campbell

Rating: G

In this Hallmark original, a princess wanders off from her group to explore the festivities around New York City during Christmas. Along the way, she meets a kind (and very cute) stranger who gives her a full tour of the city.

WATCH on PRIME VIDEO

ABC

Cast: Stars Christina Milian, Kenny Alfonso, Cynthia Evans, Ashley Benson

Rating: PG-13

A Los Angeles publicist is forced to reconsider her life choices when she is visited by the ghosts of her ex-boyfriends on the eve of Christmas.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO

Johnson Production Group

Cast: Eloise Mumford, Michael Stahl-David, Christopher Lloyd

Rating: G

When Lindsay is forced to choose between marrying her boyfriend and pursuing her career, she's magically transported three years into the future, where she sees how her life will turn out if she rejects her boyfriend’s proposal.

WATCH on PRIME VIDEO

Fox Television Studios

Cast: Kristin Chenoweth, Josh Hopkins, Anna Clumsky

Rating: G

Kristin Chenoweth will totally win your heart as E.J. Baxter, a successful publicist who decides to move to Montana after she loses both her job and her fiancé. After securing a new job, she goes on the hunt for 12 men who can pose for a holiday calendar (and one of them just might be her future partner).

WATCH on PRIME VIDEO

MarVista Entertainment

Cast: Haylie Duff, Nicholas Gonzalez

Rating: PG

Right before Christmas, Belle travels on business to handle the estate sale of a mansion. Her client, Hunter isn’t the easiest person to work with, but as they spend more time together, Belle learns that there’s a lot more to him than his tough demeanor.

WATCH on Hulu

Lifetime Television

Cast: Dina Meyer, Alexia Fast

Rating: G

A bitter feud turns into a sweet romance when two rival star journalists meet each other for the first time. Dina Meyer and David Sutcliffe star as the main couple, Liz Madison and Tom Lane.

WATCH on PRIME VIDEO

MarVista Entertainment

Cast: Emma Rigby, Peter Porte, Sarah Stouffer

Rating: G

The only thing better than a fairy tale remake is a Christmas fairy tale remake. After Angie dances with Nikolaus at the Christmasquerade Ball, she suddenly leaves, and Nicholas has no choice but to find her with the help of a single clue.

WATCH on Hulu

Baby Steps Entertainment

Cast: Kelly Overton, Michael Muhney, Jonathan Patrick Moore

Rating: NR

When Ali Pennebaker travels back in time to the Christmas before her failed engagement, she goes out of her way to fix everything that went wrong—although it proves to be a lot more challenging than she thought.

WATCH on Hulu

Capital Arts Entertainment

Cast: Jennifer Stone, Devon Werkheiser, Barry Bostwick

Rating: G

This feel-good rom-com follows Santa Claus's only daughter, Cassie, who goes off to college so that she can experience the real world before taking over her family business and marrying the son of Jack Frost.

WATCH on PRIME VIDEO

Netflix

Cast: Chris Noth, Nia Fairweather, Chris Trousdale

Rating: TV-MA

As her wedding nears, a bride-to-be is visited by a guardian angel (aka a stranger on the street) who reveals what could have been if she'd followed feelings for her childhood best friend. Can you see where this is going?

WATCH ON NETFLIX

Johnson Production Group

Cast: Bonnie Somerville, Shelley Long, Jordan Bridges

Rating: PG-13

Dealing with invasive relatives who insist on knowing every detail about your love life is by far one of the biggest downsides of holiday family gatherings. In this sweet rom-com, Hillary is so terrified to tell her family about her single status that she hires someone to play her fiancé.

WATCH on PRIME VIDEO

Mill Creek Entertainment

Cast: Penélope Cruz, Paul Walker, Susan Sarandon

Rating: PG-13

Five strangers all come together on Christmas Eve in search of a miracle. And they might just find more than they originally were looking for.

WATCH on PRIME VIDEO

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Cast: Romany Malco, Sonequa Martin-Green, Deon Cole

Rating: PG

After spoiling his kids with pricey holiday gifts, DJ Rush Williams finds himself between a rock and a hard place when he suddenly loses his job. In order to keep pursuing his passion, he realizes that he’ll have to sacrifice his family’s luxurious lifestyle for something much simpler: love.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

RHI Entertainment

Cast: Edward Asner, John Newton, Alice Evans

Rating: G

Think The Lucky One, but with a cheesy Hallmark twist. When a young soldier in Afghanistan receives a Christmas card from a stranger, he's so moved that he decides to track down the author after he finishes his tour of duty. *Grabs tissue*

Watch on PRIME VIDEO

HQ 7 Prince Productions

Cast: Nick Hounslow, Kaitlyn Leeb

Rating: PG

Well, who can resist a royal romance? Prince Alexander Cavalieri injures himself near a children’s hospital, forcing pediatrician Tasha Mason to secretly nurse him back to health.

Watch on Prime Video

Hallmark

Cast: Brandon Routh, Kimberly Sustad

Rating: TV-G

Adapted from Sheila Robert’s, the movie follows a handsome bachelor, who’s content with his single lifestyle. Everything changes when he meets a veterinary student and adopts a stray cat.

Watch on Prime Video

Hallmark

Cast: Merritt Patterson, Andrew Cooper

Rating: G

Former pro ice skater Katie is hired by the royal family to teach the king’s daughter how to skate. But when Katie meets handsome King Alex, she gets more than she bargained for.

Watch on PRIME VIDEO

Hallmark

Cast: Jessica Lowndes, Michael Rady

Rating: G

With the holidays in full swing, Elizabeth, a New York-based event planner, is sent to a small town to help organize their Christmas festival. However, she's surprised to discover that a wealthy businessman is already in the process of selling the venue. Determined to change his mind, Elizabeth convinces him to help plan the festivities. Cue the romance.

Watch on PRIME VIDEO

Warner Bros.

Cast: Barbara Stanwyck, Dennis Morgan

Rating: NR

Elizabeth Lane is a magazine journalist who writes as a wife and mother on a farm in Connecticut. But when war hero Jefferson Jones gets a hold of Elizabeth, the single New Yorker must play the part. While she attempts at this fake narrative, she starts to fall for Jones and it's left wondering if she's ready to risk it all for love.

WATCH on PRIME VIDEO

Jonathan Prime/Uni

Cast: Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh

Rating: PG-13

Inspired by George Michael's popular holiday song, this film finds Katarina Andrich (Emilia Clark) meeting Tom Webster (Henry Golding) while working an all-year-round Christmas shop. From there, she opens up to her new mysterious friend where she learns about love, family and a new meaning to the holidays.

WATCH on PRIME VIDEO

RKO Radio Pictures

Cast: Janet Leigh, Robert Mitchum, Wendell Corey

Rating: G

When Connie Ennis is caught buying a toy train from a rival store, she didn't expect to cost a man his job, let alone fall for him. The veteran turned clerk in question, Steve Mason, puts his job on the line for a widower and her son while teaching them both about following your dreams and falling in love again.

Watch on PRIME VIDEO

Disney-ABC Domestic Television

Cast: Amy Smart, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Peter MacNeill

Rating: TV-PG

Kate Stanton (Amy Smart) only cares about one thing: returning to her ex. She's all about doing things her way even if it means blowing off a new potential beau (played by Mark-Paul Gosselaar). As a result, she's stuck in a constant time loop with 12 days to improve herself, current relationships and possibly finding romance once again.

Watch on Disney+

Lifetime

Cast: Brandon Quinn, Jana Kramer

Rating: TV-G

A returning soldier is paired with Army counselor Chloe Marquee for the annual toy drive. While recruiting other veterans and preparing for the town's Christmas Ball, the two begin to become more acquainted than they expected.

WATCH on prime video

NETFLIX

Cast: Nina Dobrev, Jimmy O. Yang, Darren Barnet

Rating: TV-MA

Vampire Diaries alum Dobrev stars as a girl from L.A. who finds love with a gorgeous guy on a dating app. Or so she thinks... When she decided to surprise her charming new love interest by visiting him in the East Coast, she realizes that she's been catfished.

Watch on Netflix

Snowy Road Productions Ltd

Cast: Danica McKellar, Neal Bledsoe, Andrew Francis

Rating: PG-13

McKellar (aka Winnie from The Wonder Years) stars as Lizzie Richfield, who finds herself in a complicated love triangle after she lands a job as a house manager for the Ashford Estate. Even worse, planning a Christmas Eve gala for the owners (aka the most dysfunctional family ever) proves to be a big challenge.

WATCH on PRIME VIDEO

Cast: Kyla Pratt, Brooks Darnell, Nancy Sorel

Rating: PG

Two years after they part ways, college sweethearts Corinne and Rob make plans to reunite on Christmas Eve. But when Rob doesn't show up, Corinne decides to move on with her life. The only problem? She's forced to have an awkward reunion with Rob seven years later—when they're both tasked with working the same wedding.

Watch on Prime Video

Netflix

Cast: Kat Graham, Quincy Brown, Ethan Peck, Ron Cephas Jones

Rating: TV-G

Graham stars as a talented photographer who's gifted an antique Advent calendar. To her surprise, it's filled with contents that seem to predict the future. And it just might help her find true love.

Watch on Netflix

Jessica Kourkounis/Netflix

Cast: Freddie Prinze Jr, Aimee Garcia

Rating: PG

To escape the overwhelming chaos of her career, pop star Angelina travels to a small town in New York to grant her biggest fan's wish. Unbeknownst to her, she's about the get the inspiration she needs.

Watch on Netflix

TWENTIETH CENTURY FOX

Cast: Diane Keaton, Craig T. Nelson, Dermot Mulroney, Sarah Jessica Parker

Rating: PG-13

Set in New England, the film revolves around the Stone family as they gather to celebrate Christmas. The reunion takes an interesting turn, however, when Everett invites his uptight girlfriend (and soon-to-be-fianceé) to join the festivities.

Watch on Prime Video

Scott Everett White/Netflix

Cast: Aimee Garcia, Freddie Prinze Jr., Grace Dumdaw

Rating: PG

Lohan stars as a spoiled heiress who stumbles down a snowy mountain and loses her memory right getting engaged to her boyfriend. In his review of the film, Joel Calfee, Associate Editor of Entertainment and News at PureWow, said, "If you go into Falling aware that it's not aiming to win any Oscars, then it functions as a perfectly fun holiday movie that offers a sweet romance and a lovable cast of characters."

Watch on Netflix

Cast: Zoey Deutch, Kendrick Sampson, Ray Nicholson, Shay Mitchell.

Rating: PG

Rachel's life is turned upside-down when she accidentally receives a stunning engagement ring that was meant for someone else. Both Deutch and Sampson deliver unforgettable performances here.

Watch on Prime Video

56 Best Thanksgiving Movies the Whole Family Will Love