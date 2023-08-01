Here are the 46 Gastonia, Shelby area products playing FCS football in 2023

The nation’s premier college football programs aren’t the only ones taking notice of the hotbed that is Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties.

Schools at the FCS level continue to fill roster spots with local talent, with 46 former standouts primed to take the field on Saturdays this fall. No one has supplemented its roster with talent from the tri-county more than Gardner-Webb, which has 15 area products listed on its 2023 roster.

HIGH HOPES: Here are three takeaways from Gardner-Webb football media day

IT'S A NEW DAY, NEW YEAR: Heisman hopeful Drake Maye on never-ending quest to improve for UNC football

“(Before I arrived), Gardner-Webb was seen as somewhat of a last option,” said coach Tre Lamb. “Now it’s a lot more attractive (in Cleveland County and beyond).”

Norfolk State has also tapped into its Cleveland County pipeline in recent years. Coached by Crest alum Dawson Odums, the Spartans feature four local players — three of them signed as part of their 2023 recruiting class.

Davidson also has four former area standouts on its roster.

Here are products from Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties on FCS rosters ahead of this upcoming season.

Ashbrook

Kendall Massey, Gardner-Webb (senior)

VMI defensive lineman and former Burns High standout Dorien Starnes.

Burns

L.J. Allen, Alabama State (freshman)

Dorien Starnes, Virginia Military Institute (junior)

Ryan Thompson, Norfolk State (freshman)

Crest

Mari Adams, Davidson (sophomore)

Caleb Borders, Gardner-Webb (redshirt sophomore)

Jalin Graham, Gardner-Webb (senior)

Brandon McCall, Gardner-Webb (freshman)

DaVonyae Pettis, The Citadel (freshman)

Christopher Richardson, Gardner-Webb (senior)

T.J. Ruff, Charleston Southern (redshirt sophomore)

Quentin Zanders, Western Carolina (fifth-year senior)

East Lincoln

Landon Glezen, Davidson (freshman)

Forestview

Jaycob Neely, Gardner-Webb (sophomore)

Camury Reid, Western Carolina (redshirt freshman)

Gardner-Webb linebacker and former Forestview standout Jaycob Neely.

Hunter Huss

Tony Davis, Eastern Kentucky (redshirt senior)

Anthony Dye, Presbyterian (redshirt sophomore)

Marcus Mauney, Yale (graduate senior)

Lamagea McDowell, Campbell (senior)

Kings Mountain

Dariyon Black, Gardner-Webb (freshman)

Isaiah Eskridge, Norfolk State (freshman)

Jake Lloyd, Gardner-Webb (freshman)

Javari Rice-Wilson, Norfolk State (junior)

A.J. Richardson, Norfolk State (freshman)

Jamie Wilson, Gardner-Webb (redshirt sophomore)

Delaware's Artis Hemmingway pulls down Hampton runner Elijah Burris in the second quarter of the Blue Hens' 35-3 win at Delaware Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Mountain Island Charter

Elijah Burris, Hampton (junior)

Christian Hunter, Campbell (redshirt sophomore)

Ashton Miller, Davidson (freshman)

Gabe Stephens, Eastern Kentucky (redshirt sophomore)

North Lincoln

Daniel Carter, Davidson (junior)

Bryson Esser, Richmond (freshman)

Charleston Southern's Isaiah Bess (2) looks to pass the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against the North Carolina State in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Shelby

Torrian Arrington, Gardner-Webb (redshirt sophomore)

Sam Baldree, Gardner-Webb (sophomore)

Jack Berkowitz, Elon (freshman)

Isaiah Bess, Charleston Southern (redshirt sophomore)

Tyler Boyce, Wofford (freshman)

Micah Daniels, Southern (freshman)

Dorian Davis, Towson (redshirt junior)

JaKeith Hamilton, Furman (freshman)

Jacari Shell, Gardner-Webb (redshirt sophomore)

South Point

Jackson Blee, William & Mary (freshman)

Jacob Patterson, Gardner-Webb (redshirt freshman)

Stuart Cramer

Eja Brice, Gardner-Webb (redshirt sophomore)

Nathan Linkous, Western Carolina (redshirt sophomore)

Arias Nash, Mercer (sophomore)

Justin Rocquemore, Gardner-Webb (freshman)

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: NCHSAA football: 46 Gastonia, Shelby products playing in FCS in 2023