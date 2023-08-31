The 45 SouthCoast high school football players to watch in 2023

Only two of the area's top 10 scorers — Fairhaven's Justin Marques and Wareham's Ajay Lopes — are back for 2023, but there's plenty of excitement on the SouthCoast with some talented up-and-coming players looking to make a name for themselves.

Apponequet, Fairhaven and Old Colony will look to defend their respective titles from a year ago while others like Bishop Stang, Dartmouth, GNB Voc-Tech, New Bedford and Wareham will try to improve on last year's record. Old Rochester is looking to once again be a contender in the South Coast Conference.

Here's a look at the players that are going to try to make those things happen in 202p=[3:

Caiden Cyr, Apponequet, Senior

A returning two-way starter, Cyr not only will be looked up to play man-to-man cover defense as as a defensive back, he’ll make the move from wide receiver to quarterback. “He has a strong presence on offense and a keen intellect at the quarterback position,” said Apponequet head coach Zane Fyfe.

Brody Joly, Apponequet, Junior

After playing a backup role out of the backfield last year to Jackson Gagnier, Joly will be Apponequet’s featured back this year. He averaged 6.2 yards per carry as a sophomore. “He has the ability to make people miss and can overpower defenders,” said Fyfe. Joly is also a standout on defense and had 50 tackles, including four for loss and two forced fumbles in nine games at linebacker.

Jackson Moore, Apponequet, Senior

Moore is back as a two-year returning starter who made the transition last year from running back to offensive line. He’ll be one of the team’s more experienced offensive linemen as well as a defensive standout at linebacker. “He’s a very athletic offensive lineman and a great blocker,” Fyfe said. “He can play sideline to sideline as a linebacker and can play inside and outside.” Last year, Moore had 51 tackles, one interception, two forced fumbles and a defensive touchdown.

Kevin O'Connor, Apponequet, Senior

O’Connor is a versatile player who started on both sides of the ball last year. He will once again be looked to anchor the offensive line and linebacking core. “He has excellent strength and is skilled at setting the edge defensively,” Fyfe said. “As a very strong, dedicated worker in the weight room, Kevin will be a very impactful player in the SCC.” O’Connor had 51 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four sacks and two forced fumbles in 2022.

Wyatt Bergeron, Bishop Stang, Senior

Bergeron will anchor the offensive and defensive lines this year for Bishop Stang. “We will lean heavily on Wyatt in our run game,” said Bishop Stang head coach Dennis Golden. “He is a dependable teammate and his teammates hold him in high regard.” Golden said that Bergeron trained hard in the offseason and it shows.

Gavin DeMoura, Bishop Stang, Senior

DeMoura should have an impact for Stang on offense, defense and special teams. “He’s a great all-around performer,” Golden said. “He’s a strong open-field tackler and is a great coverage corner as well. He understands coverages, checks and body position.”

Dominic Cavallo, Bishop Stang, Junior

Entering his third season as a starting safety, Cavallo provides a ton of experience to Stang’s secondary. “He is aggressive and continues to improve with his reads,” Golden said. “He brings intensity and his teammates believe in him. Dominic loves to compete.” Last year he had 55 tackles, one recovered fumble and two pass breakups in eight games. He’s also in the preseason quarterback battle.

Ryan Oliveira, Bishop Stang, Senior

The veteran Oliveira enters his third season as a starter on both the offensive and defensive lines. “He became much more disciplined as a player during his junior season and we will look for more of the same this year,” Golden said. “Ryan improved his feet throughout the summer. He is a leader.” Oliveira had 27 tackles, two sacks and one tackle for loss in 2022.

Taki Sakellaropoulos, Bishop Stang, Senior

Sakellaropoulos has made big strides over his four years at Bishop Stang and developed into a leader on and off the field as a veteran lineman. “He’s dependable as a lineman,” Golden said. “He gives his best every day, and his teammates know that they can count on him. Has improved his footwork throughout the summer as well.”

Dartmouth's Jackson Hart sprints up the field.

Marcus Andrews, Dartmouth, Junior

Andrews will have an impact all over the field as a wide receiver, defensive back and kick returner. “He’s the second fastest player in the area,” said Dartmouth head coach Rick White. “He can run and catch too.”

Louis Freitas, Dartmouth, Senior

Freitas emerged as Dartmouth’s leading scorer last year. In addition to scoring two touchdowns, he made 15 extra points and a SouthCoast-best four field goals. “He’s one of the best kickers in the area both on kickoffs and PATs and field goals,” White said.

Ray Gramlich, Dartmouth, Junior

In his first season on varsity, Gramlich led Dartmouth with a team-high six touchdowns as a sophomore. He’ll once again be looked upon to carry the load out of the backfield. “He’s a tough downhill runner and physical,” White said.

Jackson Hart, Dartmouth, Junior

Hart came on strong toward the end of his sophomore year when given a shot at the quarterback job. He finished the year with four rushing touchdowns and one passing. “He’s the fastest player in the area,” White said. “He’s a dual threat and physical leader.”

Jason Martin, Dartmouth, Senior

A returning two-way starter, Martin will anchor Dartmouth’s defense from the linebacker position, He had over 120 tackles last year. “He’s a leader,” said White. Martin will also contribute on the offensive line.

Colby Correia, Fairhaven, Senior

A three-starter starter, Correia is poised to have a strong season year as a starting safety and running back. “He’s big, strong and athletic, a great blocker and tackler,” said Fairhaven head coach Derek Almeida. “He’s coming off a fantastic Thanksgiving Day game with a touchdown and two interceptions.”

Aaron Lague, Fairhaven, Sophomore

Toward the second half of last year, Lague emerged as a leader on Fairhaven’s defense as a freshman. He’ll be a two-year starter at safety and running back. “He’s strong, fast and athletic,” Almeida said. “He will be one of our best two-way players.”

Fairhaven's Justin Marques breaks through the Dartmouth defense for a big first down run on Thanksgiving 2022.

Justin Marques, Fairhaven, Junior

Marques is back after an impressive junior year in which he scored a school-record 25 touchdowns and was named The Standard-Times Offensive Player of the Year. “He’s our team leader in rushing yards, receiving yards, tackles and sacks,” Almeida said. “He has big play potential in all three phases of the game.” Marques is a three-year starter at running back and linebacker.

Jarrid Reardon, Fairhaven, Junior

Reardon is back as one of Fairhaven’s top corners after a breakthrough defensive season last year as a sophomore. “He’s a lock-down, man-to-man defender and sure tackler,” Almeida said. “Will look to defend opposing team's best wideouts.”

Isander Algarin, GNB Voc-Tech, Senior

Algarin is a three-year starter on the offensive and defensive lines as well as a two-time South Coast Conference All-Star and a two-year captain. “Isander is a dominant lineman on both sides of the ball that can be moved around between the edge and interior of the D-line,” said GNB Voc-Tech head coach Justin Cruz.

Harrison Cabral, GNB Voc-Tech, Junior

Cruz is looking for big things from Cabral as a running back and linebacker. “Harrison made his biggest impact on the defensive side of the ball as a sophomore inside linebacker,” Cruz. “This year Harrison will make a big impact on the offensive side of the ball sharing carries with his junior counterpart Aliaz Colon.”

Aliaz Colon, GNB Voc-Tech, Junior

Colon made his varsity debut last year as sophomore starting running back and finished the year with a team-high seven touchdowns. “An explosive and shifty athlete, Aliaz is always a threat to break away,” Cruz said. “Aliaz is just as explosive on the defensive side of the ball and with his natural nose for the football. We expect him to make big plays for us on defense as well.” Colon will also play a hybrid LB/safety position on defense.

Nasir Cox, GNB Voc-Tech, Junior

Cox began last year on JV but worked his way up to the varsity starting wide receiver and defensive back by the end of his sophomore year. “Nas had a big growth spurt and worked hard this offseason both in skill, and physically,” Cruz said. “As a junior, there are high expectations for Nas as he will certainly be someone that defenses need to plan for.”

Jhaden Reis, GNB Voc-Tech, Senior

Reis started last year at quarterback and switched to running back during the season. He worked hard in the offseason and lost over 40 pounds, becoming even more dangerous on the football field. “This year Jhaden has completely transformed his body, and is going to be exciting to watch as a dual-threat QB,” Cruz said.

Aydyn Santos, GNB Voc-Tech, Junior

Santos will anchor Voc-Tech’s defense from the linebacker position after racking up over 80 tackles and forcing three fumbles as a sophomore. “Aydyn is pound for pound one of the best defenders on the field for the Bears,” Cruz said. “Aydyn makes his biggest impact on the defensive side of the ball, but will also play a fullback role on the offense for us.”

Dezmond Brunskill, New Bedford, Senior

Brunskill had the most touchdowns among New Bedford’s wide receivers a year ago with four. Look for him to continue to spread defenses with his speed and athleticism. He’ll also have an impact on defense as a free safety.

Anthony Diakite, New Bedford, Senior

The athletic Diakite will contribute on both sides of the ball for New Bedford as a wide receiver and strong safety.

Zakari Nunes, New Bedford, Senior

Last year Nunes found the end zone five times as New Bedford’s most consistent running back. He’ll look to continue that this fall in addition to making plays as a linebacker on defense.

Edenilson Semedo, New Bedford, Senior

Semedo’s presence will be felt on both ends of the field as a defensive back and wide receiver.

Tayel Guzman, New Bedford, Senior

Look for Guzman to anchor New Bedford’s defense with his experience and leadership as a senior linebacker.

Stu Burnham, Old Colony, Senior

Burnham will be looked upon to have an impact across the field as slot receiver, strong safety and kick returner. Last year he had 15 catches for 200 yards and over 400 years on kick returns with an average of 38.7. He also had 80 tackles and two interceptions, earning Mayflower Athletic Conference All-Star honors. “He’s a phenomenal all-around player,” said Old Colony head coach Brandon Mendez.

Max Finney, Old Colony, Junior

Finney will take a lead role out of the backfield after having 400 yards and four touchdowns last year as a complementary back. “He will take over as feature running back,” Mendez said. “Great size and skill, strong runner with good hands. He plays sideline to sideline as an inside linebacker.”

Tommy Fulton, Old Colony, Senior

Fulton will anchor the offensive and defensive lines for the defending MAC champions. “He’s strong, tough and a team leader that plays fast and aggressively,” Mendez said. “He spent the offseason getting stronger and more agile.”

Chase LaFountain, Old Colony, Junior

LaFountain takes over the quarterback and leadership duties. “He has command of the offense and the huddle with poise and confidence,” Mendez said. “He has a strong arm and reads the field and coverages well.”

Ryan Letendre, Old Colony, Senior

As a four-year starter, Letendre provides a ton of experience at center and inside linebacker. “He calls signals for defense,” Mendez said. “He’s the team's best pure athlete. He’s consistent and strong at center.”

Shawn Markham, Old Colony, Senior

Look for Markham to make plays on both sides of the ball as a four-year starter at wide receiver and free safety. A year ago, he had over 1,000 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns while finishing with 60 tackles and four interceptions. “He’s an excellent athlete and a game changer as punt returner and punter.”

Old Rochester's Mateo Pina works hard on conditioning.

Hunter Bishop, Old Rochester, Senior

Bishop should have an impact on both sides of the ball as a linebacker and offensive tackle. “He’s a run stopper on defense and devastating blocker on the offensive line,” said Old Rochester head coach Bryce Guilbeault.

Gavin Martin, Old Rochester, Junior

Not only will Martin play quarterback for the Bulldogs, he’ll also contribute as a safety on defense. “He’s an athletic dual-threat quarterback who can find his way around the ball on defense,” Guilbeault said.

Mateo Pina, Old Rochester, Senior

A veteran two-way player, Pina will have an impact out of the backfield and on defense as a linebacker. “He’s a powerful running back who can also beat you with speed,” Guilbeault said. “He’s stout in the run game on defense.”

Devin St. Germaine, Old Rochester, Junior

St. Germaine will contribute at both ends as a physical runner and blocker on offense and athletic defender on defense. “He can play both the run and pass,” St. Germaine said.

Remy Wilson, Old Rochester, Senior

Wilson will have a presence in all three phases of the game as a wide receiver, cornerback and kicker. He had a SouthCoast-best 39 extra points last year. “He’s a speedy route runner with good hands in the pass game,” Guilbeault said. “He can run and cover on defense.”

Payton Calvin, Wareham, Junior

Calvin will be a leader on the offensive and defensive lines for Wareham. “A strong and athletic lineman that can do it all,” said Wareham head coach Brandon Perry. “His leadership skills are really showing with our young lineman.”

Will Halloran, Wareham, Senior

Halloran has made the move from receiver to quarterback and shown promise. He’ll also contribute at free safety. “Another player with great speed and athleticism that makes him a double threat quarterback,” Perry said. “Will has good arm strength and will help throwing and running the ball this season.”

Ajay Lopes, Wareham, Senior

Despite missing a few games with injury, Lopes finished among the area’s top three scorers with 15 touchdowns and 94 points. “He’s one of the most dynamic players in the area, especially on the offensive side of the ball,” Perry said. “His speed and athleticism is second to none in the area. Expect a big season from him at running back and receiver.”

Ty-Rell Pires, Wareham, Freshman

Pires will more than likely start both ways on varsity as a freshman at running back and linebacker. “A tough running back that runs down hill and isn’t afraid of contact,” Perry said. “As a linebacker, he will be one of our leading tacklers.”

Jayce Travers, Wareham, Senior

Travers will contribute on both ends as a receiver and strong safety. “Jayce is a strong and athletic player with great range,” Perry said. “He has exceptional ball skills and great awareness and reactions. A tough player that we expect to be one of our leading tacklers.”

