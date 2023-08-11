With 45 points, Mercury author WNBA's highest-scoring quarter in win vs. Sun

The Phoenix Mercury only missed one shot out of 17 attempts in the first quarter, but yet nearly lost its massive lead soon after.

A dominant start was the building block, but it was up to the Mercury's offense to revive itself and hold on for the team's 90-84 win over the Connecticut Sun at Footprint Center.

"It was great team basketball in the first quarter and I joked with them that we had the best first quarter in WNBA history and the worst second quarter," interim head coach Nikki Blue said. "Essentially, that’s how our season has been. Earlier in the season, we would have lost this game.”

The Mercury (9-20) had previously beat the Sun (21-8) by six points on July 18 following the All-Star break. With starter DeWanna Bonner limited in Thursday’s game, the Mercury pressured the Sun's starting five more and held them to 14 points in the first quarter.

Record-breaking start

It was a beginning of epic proportions for the Mercury as the team made its first 10 shots on the way to a 45-point first quarter. The total set a new WNBA record for the highest-scoring quarter that was previously set on July 23 by the New York Liberty.

“I just felt that we kept making shots, I didn’t realize it was that many shots," Blue said. "We hadn’t missed and I was like, 'We are on fire.' We were still calling plays because we have to get people in the right spots to get the right shots. But they were making good passes to their teammates and getting open."

Several stunning plays punctuated the quarter, including a smooth no-look pass from Diana Taurasi to Michaela Onyenwere for a 23-6 lead.

The Mercury finished with 94.1% shooting, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Moriah Jefferson. Brittney Griner had two blocks in the quarter and shared the lead with Taurasi with nine points.

A collapse in the second

The massive start fizzled quickly in the second quarter as Rebecca Allen scored 10 points for the Sun and led a 15-5 start.

While it looked like all shots in the first were going in, the same spark left the Mercury's offense as the team made one of its six attempts. The team also struggled with turnovers and had 11 turnovers that accounted for 13 points.

"We just didn’t execute to get shots up," Jefferson said. "We took six shots and we have to do a better job and that starts with me. And it’s making sure we’re getting plays that are going to get BG touches in the paint and easy buckets and get to the free throw line."

Coming back to form

The Mercury held a tight 52-48 lead heading into the second half and narrowly outscored the Sun 38-36 in the half, but relied on Jefferson's four points in the final 19 seconds to pull ahead from a two-point lead.

Jefferson and Griner both scored 10 points in the fourth quarter. Griner finished with a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Jefferson had 17 points and five assists.

“No matter what, they’re a good team," Griner said. "They obviously were hurting without DB on the court, but there’s not too many changes. We still want to defend how we were in keeping them out of the paint and contest all shots.”

The Mercury, have gone 1-13 on the road, will head to Seattle on Sunday.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix Mercury complete WNBA's highest-scoring quarter, defeat Sun