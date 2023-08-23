45 players who should be considered locks for the Chargers’ 53-man roster

The Chargers are close to finalizing their 53-man roster. It will all be materialized after their preseason finale against the 49ers on Friday night.

When looking at the roster right now, 45 players should be considered locks to make the 53-man team next week from what we’ve gathered from weeks of practices and two preseason games.

Here are the players I view as guaranteed to earn roster spots when the regular season opens up.

Quarterback

The NFL introduced a new bylaw for this season that allows teams to designate an emergency third quarterback on game days as long as that quarterback is on the 53-man active roster. They would only be eligible to play if the other two quarterbacks cannot participate due to injury or disqualification. This makes it easy to slot rookie Max Duggan in here, but he would be taking up a spot that could be used on depth at a more important position. I think Duggan is waived, clears waivers and is signed to the practice squad.

Running back

Undrafted free agent Elijah Dotson is on the bubble. After an eye-popping preseason opener performance against the Rams, leading the Chargers with 92 rushing yards and two touchdowns on six carries, Dotson took a step back this past Sunday against the Saints. He didn’t run the ball as effectively and had a pair of drops on the final drive. Dotson will need to light it up on Friday to warrant consideration to make the roster as the fourth running back.

Wide receiver

I think the Chargers will start the season with six receivers. But the question is, who will be the last one to make the cut? Jalen Guyton is still on the reserve/PUP list as he continues his recovery from his ACL injury that he sustained in Week 3 of last season. If they keep him on there, he would have to miss the first four games of the regular season before he can be activated. This will likely come down to Keelan Doss or John Hightower.

Tight end

The Chargers electing not to address the tight end position this offseason has been evident. Everett has sat out with the rest of the starters during the preseason games, while the rest of the room has left a lot to be desired. Despite some ups and downs this summer, Parham should be a lock because of his receiving skills and he is the best blocker in the group. Tre’ McKitty was expected to make a leap, but he’s been underwhelming. I’d say that Stone Smartt, who has made the most of his opportunities, has a good chance of jumping McKitty on the depth chart. That is, if McKitty isn’t a surprise cut. Nonetheless, Los Angeles should consider dipping into the free agency pool, given how the position has looked as a whole.

Offensive line

The Chargers have their starters set and two depth players along the interior part of the offensive line. Meanwhile, the play at tackle has left a lot to be desired. Foster Sarell was penciled in as the swing tackle but has looked rough in pass protection. Barring a free-agent addition, Sarell should make the roster. He just has not performed admirably well. Zack Bailey and Brenden Jaimes are battling for one of the final spots.

Defensive line

Otito Ogbonnia is still on the reserve/PUP list, and I believe he starts the season on there, which means that will open up a roster spot. Given the need for depth in the middle of the defensive line, I think six players at the position make up the 53-man roster. The final two spots will come down to Nick Williams, David Moa, Christopher Hinton, Jerrod Clark or CJ Okoye.

Edge defender

No surprises here. Andrew Farmer and Carlo Kemp have both had standout summers, but they likely end up on the practice squad, assuming they clear waivers.

Linebacker

Niemann and Ogbongbemiga are penciled in because they are two of the Chargers’ most important special teams pieces. I don’t see them being cut.

Cornerback

J.C. Jackson Michael Davis Asante Samuel Jr. Ja’Sir Taylor Deane Leonard

Leonard has been one of the summer standouts, showing a lot of growth from Years 1 to 2 at cornerback. He is also a core special teamer for Ryan Ficken. Undrafted free agents Cam Brown and Tiawan Mullen have flashed, but they’ll likely end up on the practice squad.

Safety

Layne is another valuable player on special teams, which is enough to earn a roster spot. What remains to be seen is if they keep five safeties, with the last being Mark Webb.

Specialists

Cameron Dicker Josh Harris JK Scott

While Dustin Hopkins missed some practices, Dicker used that time to run away with the competition for the starting kicker.

