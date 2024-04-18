45 more course volunteers needed for Illinois Race Weekend

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Volunteers are still needed for Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend in Champaign-Urbana.

A couple weeks ago, organizers were in need of 100 course volunteers for the Saturday, April 27 event. Since then, only a little more than half of those positions have been filled.

The Race Weekend includes 10K, half marathon, and full marathon events. Officials are currently seeking 45 on-course volunteers.

For more information and to view specific volunteer opportunities, visit the Illinois Marathon website.

