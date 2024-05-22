44TH DISTRICT SOFTBALL: Gentry shuts down Southern, leads Central to third-straight title

May 21—BEREA — Cassidy Gentry had a relatively simple gameplan heading into a championship showdown with Madison Southern.

"I just wanted to keep them off balance with the changeup, move the ball inside and outside — and really just mix it up," Gentry said.

And she kept Madison Southern's high-powered offense all mixed up — all game.

The senior right-hander earned the complete-game victory as the Lady Indians (22-5) topped the Lady Eagles (18-15), 3-0, on Tuesday to claim a third-straight 44th District Tournament title. Gentry allowed just three hits and one walk, while striking out five — and was also 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI.

The Lady Indians had just five hits, but scored a run in the second and two more in the third.

That was more than enough run support for Gentry.

"She's our workhorse and when she is on, she is really hard to beat," Central coach Randy Hall said of Gentry.

Both teams advance to next week's 11th Region Tournament.

The Lady Eagles (18-15) had scored 10 or more runs 13 times this season, including an 18-0 win over Berea Community on Monday in the opening round of the 44th District Tournament.

Only one other team in the 11th Region — Lafayette (259) — has scored more runs than Southern (244).

Gentry, however, limited the Lady Eagles to three singles.

The senior has a 15-3 record on the season with 103 strikeouts and an ERA just above 3.00.

"It was a good win," Gentry said. "We played as a team."

Central beat Southern twice during the regular season, but Gentry did not pitch in either of those games.

On Tuesday, the Lady Indians took the lead when Gentry singled in the second and pinch-runner Mikayla Bickett scored on an error. In the third, Reille Parks singled and Cassidy Hack was hit by a pitch. Brooklyn Guilbault had an RBI groundout and Gentry added a run-scored single.

Parks was 2-for-3 and scored once. Mollie Neeley was 1-for-2. Hack walked and scored.

Anna Kate Cress, Taylor Reeves and Allie Wilson were each 1-for-3 for Southern.