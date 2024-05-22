44TH DISTRICT BASEBALL: Indians claim another title with 'get back' win

May 21—BEREA — The Indians (23-11) opened the 2024 season with a disappointing setback to a long-time, in-county rival.

That was more than two months ago.

And they had been waiting for a chance to avenge that loss ever since.

"We've had to live the whole year with them knowing that they beat us," Madison Central senior Parker Mullins said. "So, we had to get the get back — and we sure did."

That opportunity finally came on Tuesday.

And they did, indeed, get a bit of revenge.

Sam Coleman and Eli Metcalfe combined to allow just one hit as Central claimed its sixth-straight 44th District Tournament title with a 5-0 win over Madison Southern (14-17). Keith Stewart had a two-run double and also scored once, while Griffin Lyons — was 1-for-2 and scored a run.

The Indians broke open a scoreless game with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, then added a run in the fifth and sixth.

Both teams will advance to the 11th Region Tournament next week.

Southern had not beaten Central since 2017 — a streak of nine-straight losses — before picking up a 3-1 win on March 14 at home.

Sophomore Trey Helton earned the victory in the first meeting between the rivals and was back on the mound for the district title game. The right-hander turned in another strong performance, allowing just five hits and four runs with one walk and one strikeout in 4 1/3 innings.

Central's top two pitchers, however, were simply dominant — as they have been for most of the season.

Coleman started and went three innings, allowing just two walks and no hits with two strikeouts. Metcalfe worked the final four innings, allowing one hit and one walk with five strikeouts.

"I knew my guys had my back," Metcalfe said. "I was fired up and ready to go. I had a job to do."

The senior right-hander earned the win in relief, pushing his record to 8-0 on the season. In 46 2/3 innings pitched, Metcalfe has given up just three earned runs (six total runs), eight walks and 22 hits. He has a 0.44 ERA with 50 strikeouts.

Coleman (3-0) has allowed only nine earned runs in 26 1/3 innings pitched this season.

The Indians gave the pitching staff all the support they needed in the fourth.

Landen Broaddus singled and Mullins walked, setting the stage for Central's leader in hits, RBIs and doubles.

"He is Mr. Clutch," Central coach Steve Roof said of Stewart. "He is one of our vocal leaders."

The senior ripped a double and later scored on a single by Coleman.

"I could feel the energy coming out of the dugout," Stewart said. "I had confidence in myself and I just did my thing."

Mullins made it 4-0 in the fifth with a sacrifice fly. In the sixth inning, pinch-runner Braxton Hicks stole home for Central.

"We worked on that play all year and it was a good time to try it," Roof said of Hicks scoring Central's final run. "Braxton is fearless. He got a great jump and it was a lot of fun."

Braden Hudson pitched the final 1 2/3 innings for Southern. The senior allowed one hit and one run with two strikeouts.

Hudson also had the only hit for the Eagles.

The draw for the 11th Region Tournament is set for Thursday. First-round games will be played on Sunday at winner of the four district tournaments.