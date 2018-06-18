44-year-old Terrell Owens ran a 4.43 40-yard-dash on Monday

On the cusp of his Hall of Fame induction this year, wide receiver Terrell Owens has repeatedly said he wants to make a comeback and play in the NFL again.

While it initially sounded like a joke or a far-off fantasy of his, it might be time to start taking the 44-year-old seriously.

Owens posted a video to Instagram on Monday afternoon of him running a 40-yard-dash while working out at UCLA’s track.

Owens looks like he hasn’t missed a step since he retired eight years ago, either, running the 40-yard-dash in just 4.43 seconds.

(Warning: This video contains explicit language that is NSFW)

Only five receivers — five — clocked a 40-time faster than 4.5 seconds at this year’s NFL draft combine, making Owens’ time on Monday even more insane.

Now, it’ll take a whole lot more than just a fast 40-time to mount a true comeback, and that time is in no way official. But that time is still impressive in its own right. And Owens — who played in the NFL from 1996-2010, most notably with the San Francisco 49ers — likely still has the football knowledge to step back on the field and pick up any team’s playbook fairly quickly.

He’s also been working with current Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones — something that has reportedly made the Falcons front office “uneasy.” Jones, who skipped last week’s minicamp, was one of the people who clocked Owens’ 40-yard-dash on Monday, too.

So while it’ll take a few more videos, and likely multiple in-person workouts to truly prove to a team that he’s ready, his Instagram post on Monday is definitely enough to make fans — and maybe even some teams — wonder if he’s serious about returning to the league.

Story Continues

44-year-old Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens posted a video to Instagram on Monday afternoon of him running a 40-yard-dash in just 4.43 seconds. (Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Why Luka might be the safest bet in NBA draft

• Brooks Koepka wins second straight U.S. Open title

• Russian taxi plows into crowd, injuring Mexican World Cup fans

• Mike Leach spends Father’s Day arguing about Obama conspiracy video

