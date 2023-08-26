43 players are locks for Patriots’ 53-man roster after preseason finale

The New England Patriots closed out the 2023 preseason with an ugly 23-7 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Friday.

Now, it’s time for coach Bill Belichick to begin the arduous task of cutting the roster down to 53 players before the Aug. 29 deadline next Tuesday.

Throughout training camp and the preseason, the players have battled for an opportunity to cement their spot on the roster. Some came in as long-shot hopefuls, while others have been considered roster locks since the very beginning.

We’re taking a look at the latter in the aftermath of Friday’s preseason finale. These are the players that have shown enough to guarantee their spots on the team.

Here are the 43 players that should be considered locks to make the Patriots’ 53-man roster.

QB Mac Jones

QB Bailey Zappe

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

RB Ezekiel Elliott

WR Kendrick Bourne

WR DeVante Parker

WR Tyquan Thornton

WR Demario Douglas

WR Matthew Slater

TE Hunter Henry

TE Mike Gesicki

OL David Andrews

OL Trent Brown

OL Mike Onwenu

OL Cole Strange

OL Riley Reiff

OL Atonio Mafi

OL Sidy Sow

OL Jake Andrews

DL Christian Barmore

DL Davon Godchaux

DL Keion White

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley

LB Matthew Judon

LB Josh Uche

LB Marte Mapu

LB Anfernee Jennings

LB Chris Board

LB Jahlani Tavai

CB Christian Gonzalez

CB Jonathan Jones

CB Jack Jones

CB Marcus Jones

S Kyle Dugger

S Adrian Phillips

S Jabrill Peppers

S Jalen Mills

S Brenden Schooler

K Chad Ryland

P Bryce Baringer

LS Joe Cardona

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire