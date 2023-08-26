43 players are locks for Patriots’ 53-man roster after preseason finale
The New England Patriots closed out the 2023 preseason with an ugly 23-7 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Friday.
Now, it’s time for coach Bill Belichick to begin the arduous task of cutting the roster down to 53 players before the Aug. 29 deadline next Tuesday.
Throughout training camp and the preseason, the players have battled for an opportunity to cement their spot on the roster. Some came in as long-shot hopefuls, while others have been considered roster locks since the very beginning.
We’re taking a look at the latter in the aftermath of Friday’s preseason finale. These are the players that have shown enough to guarantee their spots on the team.
Here are the 43 players that should be considered locks to make the Patriots’ 53-man roster.
QB Mac Jones
QB Bailey Zappe
RB Rhamondre Stevenson
RB Ezekiel Elliott
WR Kendrick Bourne
WR DeVante Parker
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
WR Tyquan Thornton
WR Demario Douglas
WR Matthew Slater
TE Hunter Henry
TE Mike Gesicki
OL David Andrews
OL Trent Brown
OL Mike Onwenu
OL Cole Strange
OL Riley Reiff
OL Atonio Mafi
OL Sidy Sow
OL Jake Andrews
DL Christian Barmore
DL Davon Godchaux
DL Deatrich Wise Jr.
DL Keion White
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley
LB Matthew Judon
LB Josh Uche
LB Marte Mapu
LB Anfernee Jennings
LB Chris Board
LB Jahlani Tavai
CB Christian Gonzalez
CB Jonathan Jones
CB Jack Jones
CB Marcus Jones
S Kyle Dugger
S Adrian Phillips
S Jabrill Peppers
S Jalen Mills
S Brenden Schooler
K Chad Ryland
P Bryce Baringer
LS Joe Cardona
